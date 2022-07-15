The Marvel Cinematic Universe steamrolled back into theaters recently with its newest release “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
This is the fourth solo film for Thor (the most of any Avenger) and it picks up sometime after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”
The premise is simple: The god of thunder is trying to find himself … again. You’d think the 1,500-year-old immortal would have figured that out after the three previous solo adventures and four team-ups with the Avengers.
Ultimately, Thor looks for love, not his identity. Part of that involves getting closure with his ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who returns after being absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly a decade.
They and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) team up to face Gorr the God Butcher, a disenfranchised atheist fanatic hell-bent on murdering every last deity he finds after his own god rejects his pleas to resurrect Gorr’s young daughter.
The movie itself is better than expected, but it’s not great. The opening exposits too much, telling instead of showing the audience everything Thor did since 'Endgame' as if it doesn’t trust fans to be intelligent enough to figure things out for themselves.
Some of the dialogue is just unnecessary verbal jousts with characters talking over each other without actually having any meaningful conversations. Marvel films of the past have been quippy, but there’s a difference between erring on the side of humor and going too far.
It might be proof that director Taika Waititi may be a one-trick pony. Not every joke needs to be quirky and absurd, and you don’t have to make heroic male characters look like morons to make someone else likable. Chris Hemsworth does a good job hamming it up as Thor and he clearly enjoys the role.
Many of the visual effects are quite stunning; the use of color and lighting is remarkably inspired. Many reviewers criticized the bright blue and red of Thor’s armor, commenting that it looks drawn by a 5-year-old. The choices worked well when the characters travel to the monochromatic shadow realm where all color is drained from existence.
The best part of the film is undoubtedly Christian Bale’s performance as Gorr. And he is a villain with the most sympathetic backstory of any Marvel antagonist. He was a true believer whose faith went unrewarded. He isn’t being evil for the sake of being evil and doesn’t lust for power.
He is dangerous and a true threat with legitimately scary moments. While some comics fans were upset that the character didn’t look like his illustrated counterpart, Gorr’s look was designed to avoid comparisons to Voldemort from "Harry Potter" as both villains are pale, noseless beings.
Overall, this fourth stand-alone film is mostly enjoyable.