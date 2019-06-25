The Lompoc Music Association and Prelado de Los Tesoros, the La Purisima Mission docents, will present a concert of vocal music by the Festival Chorus, directed by David Hensley and accompanied by Yun Murphy, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the sanctuary at La Purisima Mission.
Admission to the concert is free. An annual concert has been presented at the mission for more than 50 years, and Hensley, a former music director at Lompoc High School, has directed the music for more than 35 years.
This year’s concert, as per tradition, is timed to coincide with the final day of the annual Lompoc Flower Festival.
The Festival Chorus consists of men and women singers from Lompoc, Solvang, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, as well as guest singers whom Hensley has invited from Porterville High School, where he is currently teaching. The mission concert will include sacred songs of Eugene Butler, W.A. Mozart, and Roger Quilter, as well as traditional and folk selections.
Efrain Martinez, who sang the bass solo in a "Messiah" concert directed by Hensley in 2008 at Lompoc's La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church, will perform a solo in the concert. Martinez has moved to Porterville, where he is the choir director at Sequoia Middle School. His daughter, Aurora, sings in Hensley's high school choirs. Both Martinez and his daughter will sing as part of the Festival Chorus.
The free show is a gift to the community from the Lompoc Music Association and the docents at La Purisima Mission, according to the Lompoc Music Association.