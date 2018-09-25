A fatal two-vehicle collision just south of Jalama Road closed Highway 1 for four hours Monday and was the third in the area in a week, officials said.
At about 2:20 p.m., a woman reportedly lost control of her 2014 Honda Accord, which struck a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound toward Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the impact of the collision sent the Honda driver, later identified as Linda L. Bailey, 72, of Lompoc, about 15 feet over the side of the highway.
Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men in the truck, driver Jose M. Tafoya, 46, of Oxnard and passenger Jose J.M. Caudillo, 32, of Santa Barbara, were uninjured, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.
Highway 1 is currently under construction between Lompoc and Highway 101, CHP Officer Kevin Rogers said, although no work crews were present at the time of the collision.
The CHP is looking for witnesses and asking anyone who saw the crash or the Honda prior to the crash to contact Rogers in the Buellton Area office at 805-688-5551.
On Friday night, Oxnard resident Alfredo Martinez died after a Honda sedan collided head-on with his pickup truck.
Witnesses described seeing the Honda, driven by Lompoc resident Bryan P. Charette, traveling northbound at a high rate of speed while making unsafe passing maneuvers over a double-yellow line, the CHP said.
Charette, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, allowed his car to cross over into the southbound lane and collide with Martinez’s pickup, according to the CHP.
The previous Monday at about 3:30 p.m., Lompoc resident Elaine Ventura, 66, died when, for unknown reasons, she made an unsafe turn, allowing her 1996 Toyota 4Runner to drift into the southbound lane of Highway 1, the CHP said.
She and a small dog with her were killed when her vehicle collided with a southbound 2004 Ford work van driven by Juan Romero Jr., 47, of Santa Barbara, who was transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.
Highway 1 was closed in both directions for three and a half hours while the CHP conducted its on-scene investigation.
The CHP has advice for motorists traveling through construction zones, heavy traffic or at night on curving roadways.
"We ask that drivers be aware of what's going on in front of them and pay attention to the road," Rogers said.