The organizing family of the "Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids Drive" is asking for the community’s help to bring in more than 100 bicycles this year for the drive, which will continue through Sunday, Dec. 15.
The drive is held in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in 2005 at age 17. Monetary donations can be dropped off at any CoastHills Credit Union branches. Donors are asked to make checks payable to “Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 kids.” Donations — of money, bicycles or helmets — can also be sent to, or dropped off at, 1341 Marigold Way, Lompoc, CA 93436.
All money will go toward new bicycles that will be distributed to local Lompoc children through various nonprofit and support organizations this holiday season, according to the Fabing family.
For more information, or to schedule a drop-off time with the Fabing family, call 805-735-6350.