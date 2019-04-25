The Lompoc Valley Fallen Warriors Memorial committee will hold its sixth annual “Red, White and Blue Dinner and Dance” beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
The event is a fundraiser for ongoing maintenance of the memorial, which is located at Beattie Park and honors local residents who died while serving in the military. Tickets are $50 per person. Appetizers and cocktails will be served beginning at 5 p.m., with the program slated to start at 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call Laurie Lane at 805-588-4498 or visit www.facebook.com/LompocValleyFallenWarriorsMemorial.