Fallen veterans honored by hundreds at Buckley wreath-laying event

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Over 200 volunteers attended the Wreaths Across America event at Fairmount Cemetery in Denver on Dec. 14, 2019.

WAA is an annual wreath-laying event which honors deceased veterans across the nation. The event is held at approximately 1,600 different locations in all 50 states.

Volunteers from the local community and military bases came together to lay wreaths on the graves of approximately 6,000 fallen veterans to honor their service.

The mission of the event is to remember the fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.*

The event began in a chapel at the cemetery with the posting of the colors by the Mile High Honor Guard, followed by the posting of the wreaths by cadets from the Civil Air Patrol Mile High Squadron 143. Each wreath on display represented a certain branch of the U.S. military.

The event also featured a speech by Col. Devin Pepper, 460th Space Wing commander, where he highlighted the importance of having so many young people in attendance.

“I think it’s important to see so many young faces here,” said Pepper. “This is the future of our military and the future of our nation.”