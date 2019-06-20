The Santa Barbara County Fair is right around the corner. Coming up July 10-14, the 5-day run has something for everyone and brings our community together to enjoy livestock competitions, headliner entertainment, great food, a sparkling midway and exhibits. Over the next few weeks we'll bring you a taste of what's to come this year, and will have daily coverage throughout the fair's run.
We'll tell the stories of our high school livestock exhibitors, look at whether fried Twinkies are better than funnel cakes, bring you video and photos of exciting exhibits like Bug-ology, and give you a daily schedule so you can choose what's most interesting for you.
Because of your support as member of santamariatimes.com, you ensure that we have the staff to tell the stories and take the photos that capture those moments.
Your investment in us results in our investment in our community.
As a member, you have unlimited access to these stories and can follow along on all of your devices. All you need to do is sign up to receive our breaking news alerts and other valuable email newsletters on topics you care about.