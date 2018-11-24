A Lompoc family is once again reaching out to the community for support for its annual holiday bike drive.
The Fabing family is collecting bicycles and helmets this holiday season that will then be distributed to children from local families in need. The 12th annual “Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids Drive” was created in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in 2005 at age 17.
The family is once again aiming to collect a minimum of 81 new bikes, to match Brice Fabing’s Lompoc High football jersey number. The last few drives, however, have exceeded that goal by netting more than 100, and the family is hopeful that trend continues.
The donated bicycles are slated to be distributed to area children through local nonprofit agencies, such as the Woman’s Shelter, Community Action Commission, Domestic Violence Solutions, Boys and Girls Club, foster program, Catholic Charities, Good Samaritan, Marks House, Bridgehouse, and Recovery Way Home.
Anyone interested in making a donation is asked to drop off a new bike or helmet at 1341 Marigold Way (in Glen Ellen neighborhood) between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Donors can call the Fabing family to schedule a drop-off time at 805-735-6350.
Monetary donations can also be made by sending a check, made out to "Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids" to 1341 Marigold Way, Lompoc, CA 93436, or by donating to the Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids account set up at all local CoastHills Credit Union branches. Those donations will be used to purchase bicycles and helmets, according to the family.
The bike drive will end Dec. 15.
"We hope you will join our effort as 'tis the season to give and to remember it is more blessed to give than to receive," read a portion of a statement from the Fabing family.