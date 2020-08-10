'Experience matters': Lompoc Councilman Jim Mosby files papers, will seek to retain District 4 seat

Amid a tumultuous 2020, Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby said he believes the next several months will be critical in shaping the direction that Lompoc heads in the future.
It’s because of that belief, he said, that he was motivated to make sure he maintains a key role in that process.
Mosby, who was initially appointed to the City Council in 2014 and then re-elected in 2016, filed papers with the city this week to run to retain his District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election. Mosby said he felt he was particularly qualified to help mold Lompoc’s future, given his track record.
“I think it’s very important to have someone who is experienced, as I am, moving forward,” he said, “especially in these times.”
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
