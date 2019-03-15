The Army & Air Force Exchange Service continues to expand its online Hub, with valuable resources for the Vandenberg military community and robust information for Veterans.
The Hub, which launched in 2018 at ShopMyExchange.com/Community, is a simple-to-navigate source of information for the Vandenberg community. The Hub includes news about installation-wide events and activities, military family resources and Exchange sponsorships with Army West Point Athletics and Air Force Academy sports.
Veterans have their own space on the Hub with information about their online shopping benefit, which launched in late 2017. All honorably discharged Veterans can shop at ShopMyExchange.com tax-free for life with military-exclusive pricing. The Hub includes a link to determine eligibility and frequently asked questions.
“The Hub evolves so Airmen, military families and Veterans stay connected to the Vandenberg community,” said Exchange General Manager Ladda Thomas. “The Exchange created a one-stop shop for events and more, adding to the sense of community on Vandenberg.”
The Hub also features a thriving BE FIT page to keep Warfighters and their families ready and resilient. The page includes health information, workout tips and better-for-you dining guidance.
Two interactive video libraries were launched in late 2018:
• Chef Shop makes available cooking tips and recipes from nationally known experts such as Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry, the Pioneer Woman and others.
• Beauty Bar offers expert advice on fragrance, hair and skin care, and product information from national brands including First Aid Beauty, Earth Therapeutics, Dermalogica and more.
A Careers tab links to the Exchange’s worldwide hiring website, applymyexchange.com. The Exchange is a major employer of Veterans and military spouses. In 2018, the Exchange reaffirmed its commitment to hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses by 2020.
Throughout the year, the Hub will continue to be the military community’s go-to for local events, including pinning ceremonies for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
“The Hub is a tremendous resource,” General Manager, Ladda Thomas said. “The Exchange is at the heart of military communities around the world. We are looking forward to watching the Hub continue to grow.”