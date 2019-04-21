Community Calendar

Lompoc Meals on Wheels: Needs volunteers to perform office tasks and be knowledgeable in QuickBooks Professional, Microsoft Word, Excel, and Access computer programs. Also needed are kitchen coordinators and drivers. Office hours 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Board meetings are 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Lompoc Medical Center. Info: 805-736-3257.

Backyard Bounty: A program of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, needs help to harvest the abundance of food growing in the community. You will receive training including first aid and CPR, have access to all harvesting equipment and lead your own teams of volunteers. Info: Doug, 805-284-5407 or doug@foodbanksbc.org.

Meals on Wheels - Santa Maria Valley: Needs volunteer drivers who are available once a month, or once a week to deliver meals to people in need. Info: 805-938-1200.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters: Needs volunteers for the community outreach program. They are looking for people to meet for a couple hours a few times a month with a young person to develop a one-on-one mentoring friendship. Info: 805-925-1100 in Santa Maria; 805-735-4376, ext. 26, in Lompoc.