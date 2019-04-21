Community Calendar

If you have an item to list in this calendar, email it two weeks in advance to calendar@santamariatimes.com or mail to Calendar, P.O. Box 400, Santa Maria CA 93456.
Events
SBC Animal Care Foundation is hosting an amazing educational fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Animal Center. The Animal Care Symposium will offer 20-plus informational classes to choose from. Cost: $50 pp; group pricing 10% off. Money raised will fund emergency medical treatment and animal care to save vulnerable shelter animals lives. Be a part of the positive change in our community, pre-register today at sbcanimalcare.org. Message hotline 805-260-2386.
Reunion
Santa Maria High School Class of 1969 is planning its 50th class reunion for Aug. 23 to 25 at the Historic Santa Maria Inn and needs help in locating classmates. Email any contact information to smhighclass1969@gmail.com.
Kid's Corner
Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum: “Science Saturday,” a program featuring STEM inspired experiments, activities and demonstrations. The museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Info: 805-928-8414 or www.smvdiscoverymuseum.com.
Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 901 N. Railroad Ave., Santa Maria. Annual membership is $20. Info: 805-922-7763.
For Animals
Catalyst for Cats: Needs volunteers to help reduce the number of unwanted kittens born in Santa Barbara County by fostering kittens, feeding feral cat colonies and trapping cats and bringing them to be neutered or spayed. A special request goes out for a seamstress to make covers out of heavy material, like canvas, for traps and cages. Wish list items include monetary donations, canvas, double-sized sheets and large containers. Info: 805-685-1563.
Central Coast SPCA: Helps abused, abandoned or neglected animals and needs temporary foster homes for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens until they are healed and/or socialized and put up for adoption. Info: Jeannine, 805-937-1766.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services: 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, needs foster homes. If you and your family love animals and would like to give the creatures that come into the shelter a better start in life, Animal Services needs you. They especially need helpers who can provide a quiet place for an injured animal to recover. Animal Services also needs volunteers Monday through Saturday for a minimum of two hours to assist with animal and public. Training is provided. Must love animals and people, too. Info: Stacy, 805-934-6981.
Shadow’s Fund: Dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of shelter dogs, specializing in pit bulls, seniors and other high risk dogs, needs volunteers in the Lompoc area to walk dogs, help at adoption events, post flyers and more. Info: 805-735-3165, email info@shadowsfund.org.
Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals (VIVA): 133 North D St., Lompoc, operates a no-kill cat shelter and foster-until-adopted dog program. They need volunteers to sit with cats at a PetSmart or PetCo booth on weekends, clean a room or patio, wash food dishes and litter boxes, pet and groom cats and provide foster homes for dogs and kittens. Donations of Purina Cat Chow (blue or green bags), bleach, dish soap, paper towels, dryer sheets and trash bags are needed. Adoptions are held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. Info: 805-735-6741.
Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is in need of a front desk office assist to greet visitors, answer phones, make adoption packets and mailings, assist with food pantry items and give lots of love the animals. Info: Call 805-349-3435 or visit smvhs.org.
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society: Low-cost spay/neuter services and basic dental cleaning for dogs and cats. Procedures for healthy cats and dogs are available by appointment Tuesday through Saturday and are performed by fully licensed and experienced veterinarians. The SMVHS offers a walk-in low-cost vaccination clinic Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-served basis. Microchipping and deworming are also offered. The SMVHS also offers “Spa Time Grooming Services,” a full-service grooming salon at the organization’s new adoption facility. Info: Call 805349-3435 or visit smvhs.org. SMVHS is always looking for new volunteers to help socialize dogs and cats, front office work, and helping with events. The SMVHS is located at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria.
Classes and Workshops
Macrobiotics class: A macrobiotics class is forming beginning Monday, March 4, and continuing through June 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Info: Call Debbie at 805-308 -3610.
Register for surf lessons: 9 to 11 a.m. daily, Sandbar Surf School, 100 Addie St., Pismo Beach. Group rates and special events available. Cost: $60 per person for a group class, $165 per person for a three-day group class, $250 per person for a five-day group class. Info: 805-835-7873 or www.surfpismo.com.
Book group: Focuses on philosophy, science, inquiry and metaphysics will read authors including Kabat-Zinn, Tolle, Joseph Campbell, Carl Sagan. Open-minded, inquisitive people to meet monthly in the Santa Maria area. If interested, email blueearth4u@gmail.com.
Tribal Style Belly Dance Lessons: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Lompoc School of Dance, 311 North F St., Lompoc. Cost: $12 each; six for $60. Info: Dana Johnson, 805-709-4686; email bluemoonhaven@gmail.com.
Orchid class: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Chaotic Exotic Orchids, 5375 Campbell Road, Lompoc. Info: 805-736-0040.
Find Your Roots
Arroyo Grande Genealogical Library: Meets 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with specialty classes Wednesdays, Arroyo Grande Public Library, 800 W. Branch St. Info: 805-489-2198; email seachef@dslextreme.com.
Santa Maria Family History Center: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 908 E. Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. Open to the public Monday's and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Info: 805-928-4722.
Help Out
Adopt-A-Road and Adopt-A-Park
The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications for volunteers for Adopt-A-Road and Adopt-A-Park programs. Volunteers commit to clean a road or a park at least once every two months over a two-year span. Those who participate are given recognition signs on the adopted area and a certificate of appreciation once the two years are completed. Info: visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/adoptaroad, or call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Dunes Center is looking for an education and administrative coordinator to answer phones, file, occasional computer work and other tasks as needed. Info: 805-343-2455, ext. 203.
The Discovery Museum needs a volunteer coordinator to work with staff to recruit, cultivate and maintain a strong volunteer base for events and programming. Info: Program Director Amy Blasco at amy@smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 805-928-8414.
Special Needs Network: Seeks a drama coach for two hours on Tuesday or Thursday. The program provides adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of practice and performance and to share the fun with friends. Info: Nancy, 805-928-2819.
Lompoc Meals on Wheels: Needs volunteers to perform office tasks and be knowledgeable in QuickBooks Professional, Microsoft Word, Excel, and Access computer programs. Also needed are kitchen coordinators and drivers. Office hours 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Board meetings are 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Lompoc Medical Center. Info: 805-736-3257.
Backyard Bounty: A program of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, needs help to harvest the abundance of food growing in the community. You will receive training including first aid and CPR, have access to all harvesting equipment and lead your own teams of volunteers. Info: Doug, 805-284-5407 or doug@foodbanksbc.org.
Meals on Wheels - Santa Maria Valley: Needs volunteer drivers who are available once a month, or once a week to deliver meals to people in need. Info: 805-938-1200.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters: Needs volunteers for the community outreach program. They are looking for people to meet for a couple hours a few times a month with a young person to develop a one-on-one mentoring friendship. Info: 805-925-1100 in Santa Maria; 805-735-4376, ext. 26, in Lompoc.
Boys and Girls Club: Accepts donations of your unwanted vehicles to help support their programs. Donations may be tax deductible. Vehicles are picked up and donors may indicate which local club they wish their gift to go toward. Some restrictions apply. Info and to donate: 800-246-0493.
Camp Fire USA Central Coast Council: Seeks volunteer club leaders (parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and family friends). It only takes a few hours a week to help children learn useful skills, have great adventures and share fun with friends. Info: Dana, 805-489-7345.
Captive Hearts Ministries: Collecting used cellphones and ink cartridges to help women in need. These items are recycled to raise money for programs and to help the environment by keeping them out of landfills. All proceeds help provide funds for rent, food, clothing, medical bills and other necessities. Bring phones and ink cartridges to 882 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Info: 805-481-4500.
Caring Callers: Needs volunteers, particularly males, to spend one hour per week with a senior age 60 and over in San Luis Obispo County. No experience necessary and volunteers of all ages are needed to help a senior write a letter, take a short drive to a favorite spot, read a book, play a game or go shopping. Info: 805-547-7025, ext. 17.
Central Coast Literacy Council has an ongoing need for people to tutor adults either on a one-to-one situation or in a small group, teaching basic reading and writing skills and English as a second language. Free training is provided. Info: 805-925-0994, ext. 2837, cclcread@gmail.com or visit centralcoastliteracycouncil.org.
Central Coast Rescue Mission: Needs volunteers in their Santa Maria thrift store and also volunteers to help serve food at their outreach dinners. Hot meals are served 5 p.m. Monday at Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St.; noon Wednesdays at the Central Coast Rescue Mission, 1207 N. McClelland St.; 5 p.m. Thursdays at Laze-E-Daze, 1318 N. Broadway; and 5 p.m. Fridays at Power of God Christian Center, 1503 N. McClelland St. Info and to sign up: 805-357-1208.
Central Coast Salmon Enhancement: Needs volunteers for projects ranging from water-quality testing to Trout in the Classroom educators. Volunteers and contributions have allowed 1.5 million Chinook salmon to be added to Pacific Ocean fisheries since 1984. Info: 805-473-8221.
Community Partners in Caring (Santa Maria, Lompoc & Santa Ynez Valley) is looking for volunteers to provide medical and social transportation, shopping and errands, friendly visits, telephone reassurance, minor home repairs, and yard work. Drivers are reimbursed for mileage. Info: Santa Ynez Valley, 805-688-1100; Santa Maria, 805-925-8000; Lompoc, 805-737-1976 or community@partnersincaring.org or partnersincaring.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA): Looking for men and women to serve as advocates and mentors for abused and neglected children in our community. Volunteer advocates visit children regularly and are thoroughly trained in courtroom procedure, social services, the juvenile justice system, and the special needs of abused and neglected children. Volunteers become sworn officers of the juvenile court and generally work three hours each week. Info: 805-739-9102, ext. 2#.
District Attorney’s Consumer Mediation Program: Seeks volunteers. Info: 805-346-7516.
Five Cities Christian Women’s Emergency Food Ministry: Needs nonperishable food items and monetary donations. Bring donations to 192 S. 9th St., Suite B, or mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 756, Grover Beach CA 93483. Info: 805-489-6706.
Habitat for Humanity “ReStore”: 2039 Preisker Lane, Suite E, Santa Maria. Buy new and used building materials to help raise funds. Also seeking volunteers for various positions. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Info: 805-354-7105, 805-928-5399 or www.nsbhabitat.com.
Hotline of San Luis Obispo County: Needs telephone volunteers for the county’s 24-hour information and referral, support and crisis line. Volunteers may work in the office or from home. Info: 805-544-6016.
Loma Linda Ronald McDonald House: Where family members may stay while their seriously ill children are treated, needs aluminum can pull-tabs. Info: 805-937-0890 or 805-922-4412.
Lompoc Public Library’s Adult Reading Program: Seeks volunteers to help adults improve their reading and writing skills. Tutors meet two to three hours per week during the day, evening or on the weekends. No experience is required; tutors complete a 10-hour training period before being matched with an adult learner. Tutoring sessions are at the Lompoc library and other public sites. Training and materials are free. Info: Christina, 805-735-7323.
Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties: Grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. To refer a child to Make-A-Wish Foundation, volunteer, donate cash, gift cards, vehicles or airline miles call 888-899-9474. Tax-deductible donations maybe be sent to Make-A-Wish, 4222 Market St. Suite D, Ventura CA 93003. Info: www.tri-counties.wish.org.
Marian Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services: Recruiting new volunteers. Volunteer shifts are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in many different areas. If interested, call 805-739-3520 or visit www.marianmedicalcenter.org and click on Volunteer Information.
Marine Mammal Center: Nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases injured, sick and orphaned marine mammals found on our shores, needs volunteers to help rescue and care for these mammals in San Luis Obispo County. Info: 805-771-8302.
North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center: Encourages men and women to help with efforts to alleviate the trauma suffered by sexual assault and child abuse survivors. Training sessions are two days a week for 10 weeks. The center also needs volunteers for its 24-hour hotline, fundraising, education programs and community outreach. Info: 805-922-2994 in Santa Maria; 805-736-8535 in Lompoc.
Northern Santa Barbara Special Olympics: Needs volunteers to help with sports training and competitions. Info: 805-928-0767 in Santa Maria; 805-735-4418 in Lompoc.
Pacific Pride Foundation: Needs volunteers to help families infected and affected by HIV/AIDS. Volunteer opportunities include food pantry assistants, office help or being a buddy to someone in need. Info: Jocelynn, 805-349-9947.
Parent Connection Helpline needs volunteers to train as parent/grandparent coaches in San Luis Obispo County. Help with parenting issues and guide parents to resources. Info: Robyn, 805-234-4834; email rshoffner@slocap.org.
Police Activities League (PAL) needs volunteer mentors to assist local law enforcement officers in teaching recreation and leisure programs to area youth. Mentors spend one hour a week with a youth in our after-school or evening program. All mentors are required to go through a screening process and training program before being accepted into the program. Info: Teresa, 805-925-0951, ext. 504.
Senior Connection: Volunteers are needed to answer phones, for counseling, data entry, filing and more. Info: 805-928-2552.
Lompoc Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop is looking for a volunteer salesperson for three-hour shifts who is familiar with a cash register and a card reader for credit/debit card users. Gift Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Training is provided. Contact Mary Brown 805-733-3891. The gift shop is also looking for a volunteer salesperson to write sales tickets for merchandise, keep a running log for candy sales and related duties. Must be able to make change and work 2 ½-hour shifts.
Ongoing
Santa Maria Men's Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Merrill Gardens, 1220 Suey Road, Santa Maria (turn left to Building 1350, second floor). Each meeting will have breakfast and a speaker. An attendee's first breakfast is free. Stop in, you will be welcome. Info: Al Colwell, treasurer, at 805-924-6714.
Santa Maria Valley Beautiful meets the second Wednesday of the month at noon at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway. New members are welcome. Info: Call Cyrina Brogotti, president, at 805-354-9555.
5 Cities Recreational Swim -- The 5 Cities Swim School offers recreational swim times seven days a week in its 90-degree indoor swimming pool with a wheelchair ramp at 425 Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande. The facility is a fun child- and family-friendly environment. It is open year-round. Recreational swim times on the weekends are 1 to 3 p.m. Info: www.5citiesswimschool.com or 805-481-6399.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., then meeting until 7 p.m. Church of Christ, 795 E. Foster Road, Santa Maria. Info: www.tops.org.
United Blood Services: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; and by appointment Sundays for platelet donations only, Santa Maria Blood Center, 1770 S. Broadway. Closed Tuesdays. Info and to schedule a donation: 805-928-2546.
Cornerstone Church: Women's Exercise Class, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1026 Sierra Madre Ave., Santa Maria. Free opportunity to work out and worship to Christian music. Bring mat or towel for floor exercises. Free child care provided, if requested. Info: 805-478-1282.
Growing Grounds Farm in Santa Maria: Open noon to dusk Thursdays at 820 W. Foster Road. Fresh organic produce, flowers and nursery plants all grown without pesticides are sold. Proceeds benefit Transitions Mental Health Association. Info: 805-934-2182 or www.facebook.com/Growing-Grounds-Farm-Santa-Maria-130192483741378/
The Guadalupe Historic Jail of 1926: Open the last Sunday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. Location: 4541 9th St., Guadalupe. Info: 805-343-5901 or 805-343-1223.
The Santa Maria Valley Railway Historical Museum: Features historical railway equipment of a locomotive, boxcar, caboose and a speeder on display with layouts and artifacts in the boxcar. Docents are available for information. This display was developed in conjunction with the Santa Maria City Recreation and Parks Department. Museum hours are the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from noon to 4 p.m. Location: Behind the Santa Maria Transit Center, 500 E. Boone St. Info: www.smvrhm.com.
Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538: Bingo is played 6 p.m. Tuesdays in a smoke-free environment, 1309 N. Bradley Road, Santa Maria. All proceeds go to charity. Cost: $15. Info: 805-922-1538.
The Orcutt Mineral Society: Meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (except June and December) at at the Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares in Orcutt. Info: Facebook or call Sylvia at 805-481-0923.
Fraternal Order of Eagles: Bingo is played noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, 668 S. College, Santa Maria. Walk-in format. Info: 805-345-0231 or 805-478-2782.
Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley: Bingo is played 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 901 N. Railroad Ave., Santa Maria. Drop-in format. All games pay 75 percent and specials pay 100 percent. Info: 805-922-7163.
Catholic Charities Thrift Store: Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The store, located at 605 W. Main St., in Santa Maria, is closed Saturday through Monday.
Meetings
Santa Maria Sunrisers Lions Club: Meets at 7:15 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month at Moxie Cafe, 1317 W. McCoy Ave. All are welcome. Info: Don, 805-720-4898.
Santa Maria Coin Club: Meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave. in Santa Maria. Coin collectors of all ages are invited. Bring coins for free appraisals. Yearly dues are $20 single, $25 family. Info: 805-937-3158.
Californians for Green Nuclear Power "Friends of Diablo Canyon": Meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Coffee Bean, 345 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. CGNP advocates for safe, reliable, low-cost, carbon-free nuclear power and to keep Diablo Canyon open. Interested parties are welcome. Info: info@CGNP.org.
Lompoc EAA Chapter 275 Antique Aircraft Display Day: Experimental and antique aircraft is on display the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Info: www.275.eaachapter.org.
All America City Quilt Guild: Meets the second Wednesday of the month except March and July at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4380 Orcutt Road. Friendship social at 6 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m. Info: 805-937-4024.
American Sewing Guild Central Coast Chapter: Meets the third Tuesday of the month at Mesa Dunes Mobile Home Estates Community Center, 765 Mesa View Drive, Arroyo Grande. Hospitality begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. Info: www.coastasg.org.
Alzheimer's Association caregiver support groups: Meet 10:30 a.m. to noon, third Tuesday of each month, Merrill Gardens, 1350 Suey Road, Santa Maria, 805-310-4102; 6 to 7:30 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Luis Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares Ave., Orcutt, 805-354-5326; more options, Alzheimer's Association's California Central Chapter, 805-892-4259.
Central Coast Woodturners: Meet on the second Saturday of the month at the Odd Fellows Hall (back entrance) at 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. Meetings start at 9 a.m. Woodturners of all capabilities are welcome. Info: 805-478-6370 or gngpaes@sbcglobal.net.
Retired Public Employees’ Association: Meets at noon on the third Tuesday of the month at Santa Maria Terrace, 1405 E. Main St. Lunch is available. All retired public employees are eligible to join. Dues are $4.50 per month. Info: Herbert Bolton, 805-925-5521 or hlboltonje3@gmail.com.
Altrusa International of the Central Coast: Meets at noon on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Info and meeting location: 805-835-7627 or visit www.altrusaofthecentralcoast.org.
Altrusa International of Santa Maria: Meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 1650 E. Clark Ave. Info: 805-352-0026 or email stevens280@comcast.net.
Altrusa International Golden Valley Inc.: Meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 420 S. McClelland St. Info: Kathy Telleria at 805-925-9411 or email kattelle@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Orcutt: 7 a.m. breakfast meetings on the second and third Wednesdays of the month at Jack’s in Old Orcutt. Contact: Juvie Rodriguez at 805-801-5068.
Central Coast Corvette Club is open to Corvette owners and enthusiasts. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Merrill Gardens, Wellness Center, 1350 N. Suey Road, Santa Maria. Info: Tawnya at 805-260-6090 or Mike at 805-934-3948.
The Orcutt Lions Club: Meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Orcutt Lions Club, 126 S. Broadway at Clark Avenue in Old Orcutt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for socializing; meetings starts at 7. Meetings are open to the public.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521: Meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at The Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 200 E. Battles Road in Santa Maria. Info: 805-925-5215.
Al-Anon: Meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 2800 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc. Info: Irene, 805-736-0613; 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 119 North D St. Info: Peg, 805-733-1237.
Santa Maria Duplicate Bridge Unit #543: Meets at noon Mondays and Fridays and noon the fourth Saturday of each month. Games held at Merrill Gardens, Building 1350 Activity Theater, 1350 Suey Rd., Santa Maria. Info: 805-938-0772.
Duplicate Bridge: Meets 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Alpha Club, 704 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc; Wednesday, at Heritage Oaks Community Room, 300 Burton Mesa Blvd.; 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Heritage Oaks Community Room, 300 Burton Mesa Blvd., Vandenberg Village. Info and partnerships: 805-733-1264 for Mondays, or 805-736-1986 for Wednesdays.
Business Network International: Meets 8 a.m. Tuesdays, IHOP Restaurant, 202 Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria. Info: 805-937-6153.
Noontime Rotary Club of Santa Maria: Meets 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays, Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria. Info: 805-922-6657.
Lompoc Cribbage Club: Meets 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mi Amore Pizza and Pasta, 1321 North H St., Lompoc. Info: Pat O’Neil, 805-588-2194.
Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club: Meets 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays to Saturdays, 420 S. McClelland. Info and free lessons by appointment: 805-929-2466.
Toastmasters Club 89: Meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Bethel Lutheran Church, 624 E. Camino Collegio, Santa Maria. Info: 805-886-6343.
Lompoc Kiwanis: Noon luncheon meeting Tuesdays, Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Guests welcome. Info: Andra Campbell, 805-735-5055, or email campandra@hotmail.com.
Lompoc Valley Model Railroad Historical Society: Meets 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 428 North I St., Lompoc. Info: 805-733-2534.
Job’s Daughters Bethel 339: Masonic Family Center, 700 Lakeview Drive, Santa Maria. Info: Raina Chambers, 805-478-4193 or jobsbethel339@gmail.com.
Santa Maria Noontimers Lions: Noon luncheon meeting Wednesdays, Denny's, 1019 E. Main St., Santa Maria. Info: 805-406-9989.
The Lompoc Film Club meets at the Northside Shopping Center's LaunchPad at 1010 N. H St. each Saturday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. showings at 7. No charge; donations accepted for refreshments.
The Santa Maria Japanese Community Center (SMJCC): Meets every fourth Sunday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Gakuen for potluck dinners or dining out at local restaurants. Info: 805-264-0986.
ACBL Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge: 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pismo Beach Veterans' Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. Info: 805-541-8001.
Nina Toastmasters Club 80: Meets noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, First American Title, Community Room, 411 E. Betteravia Road, Suite 100, Santa Maria. Info: 805-310-3071.
Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538: Meets 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road, Santa Maria. Info: 805-937-2304.
Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis: Meets noon Thursdays, Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos, Santa Maria. Info: 805-922-0856.
Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Toastmasters Club: Meets 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays, Bethany Lutheran Church, 135 South E Street. Info: 805-733-3948.
Rotary Club of Vandenberg Village: Meets 6:45 a.m. Fridays, Calvary Baptist Church, 3355 Constellation Road. Info: Gene Pritchett, 805-735-7763.
Scrabble Players: 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays, Oak Knolls Haven, 4845 S. Bradley Road, Orcutt. Info: 805-934-0885.
Fun Bugs of Santa Maria: Monthly historical driving tours of the Central Coast. Open to street legal Manx style buggies/Baja bugs. No dues, no board of directors, no president, just family fun and an enjoyable learning experience about our local area. Info about next trip: Contact Stephanie Maly at 805-260-2768 or sssmaly@msn.com.
Lompoc Filipino-American Club: Meets once a month at various locations and times. Info: Marlene, 805-740-2000.
Central Coast Armenian Association: Be added to mailing list to receive information on the annual dinner, church services, social events and more. Info: 805-542-0318.
Society of Military Widows, Central Coast Chapter: Find support and get information regarding survivor benefits. Info: 805-937-0940.
Democratic Headquarters: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, except holidays, 327 E. Plaza Drive, Suite 2, Santa Maria. Info: 805-349-2708.
Korean Veterans, Chapter 184: Invites veterans who served on the Korean peninsula at any time, to its monthly meeting, the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 200 E. Battles Road in Santa Maria. Info: 805-895-4581 or 805-934-3249.
The American Legion Post 371: Meets regularly at 1025 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe. Info: 805-343-2737.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!