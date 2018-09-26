La Purisima Mission State Historic Park will host “An Evening at La Purisima Mission” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
The event will include silent auctions, live music and other activities, while light refreshments and wine will be served by the park's fountain. Attendees will be able to experience the sights and sounds of the mission at twilight and stroll through the park's enhanced gardens.
Tickets are $50 per person and are available by advance purchase only. The ticket includes admission, parking, and all food and beverages. The proceeds from the event, according to organizers, will be used to support the many programs planned by the park volunteers of Prelado and the staff of California Parks and Recreation at La Purisima Mission.
To purchase tickets online, visit www.lapurisimamission.org. To purchase by check, mail ticket request with name, address and phone number to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc, CA 93436.
For more information, call the mission office at 805-733-3713.