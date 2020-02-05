Ethan Rodriguez | DE

Signed

Ethan Rodriguez

Position: DE

Height: 6-4

Weight: 255

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Hometown: Whittier

School: Bishop Amat High School

Rodriguez recorded 41 tackles in both his junior and senior seasons under head coach Steve Hagerty at Bishop Amat. He was named defensive MVP of the Mission League and earned first-team All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 honors after notching 12 tackles for lost yardage, including four sacks, and one safety.

Rodriguez also was named San Gabriel Valley All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.

His 41 tackles as a junior included 24 solo stops, 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for lost yardage, one interception and one pass breakup, earning first-team All-Mission League honors. Rodriguez also plays basketball and volleyball at Bishop Amat.

Rodriguez was recruited by Hawai’i and San Jose State, choosing to further his academic and athletic career at Cal Poly because “on my visit, I got a home type of feeling that just felt right. Coaches, players and surrounding people were all amazing. Great football program and top-tier education.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0