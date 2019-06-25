{{featured_button_text}}

Una disputa en curso, posiblemente durante un juego de golf, y el inminente desalojo provocaron un tiroteo y el incendio provocado en una unidad de casas móviles que causó la muerte de cinco personas, anunció el lunes el Departamento de Policía de Santa María.

Los detectives creen que Claude Adams, de 64 años, disparó y mató a Kurt Bracke, de 70 años, y Richard Hanen, de 78 años, en el área de la casa club de Casa Grande Mobile Estates alrededor de las 11:37 a.m. del viernes, según el teniente Paul Van Meel. Hanen y Bracke organizaron el “Friday Gold Group”, que se reunía al mediodía cada viernes, según el boletín informativo que se distribuía en la unidad de casas móviles, conocido como, “Casa Grande Times”.

Después del tiroteo, se informó que Adams regresó a su residencia en el lado noroeste del complejo, al espacio 407, donde ocurrió una explosión y un incendio. Tres cuerpos - se cree que son los de Adams; su esposa de 65 años, Sherry; y el hijo de 33 años, Seth, fueron encontrados entre los restos quemados de la unidad. La causa de su muerte aún no se ha determinado, y aún tienen que confirmar la identificación de los cuerpos.

"Estoy horrorizado por lo que sucedió", K.C. Chavers, una residente que tiene tres años y medio viviendo en la unidad de casas móviles, dijo el lunes. "Es una comunidad tranquila y la mayoría de la gente es educada con los demás".

Las llamadas al Departamento de Bomberos de Santa María son comunes entre la comunidad de las personas de tercera edad (los residentes de Casa Grande deben ser mayores de 55 años), dijo Chavers. Pero el viernes, desde su unidad justo al lado de la calle principal del complejo, escuchó la alarma de las sirenas, de los coches de policía y los bomberos al rescate, seguido de lo que ella creía que era el giro de las aspas del helicóptero.

"Cuando el Departamento de Bomberos entra aquí, no encienden sus sirenas cuando vienen", dijo Chavers. "Escuchar las sirenas fue inesperado".

Camille Gallea, residente de Casa Grande, regresaba de Nipomo la tarde del incidente cuando vio que el humo negro ondeaba sobre la ciudad. Mientras conducía hacia el sur por la autopista 101, Gallea pensó que podría haberse iniciado un incendio en el lecho del río cercano hasta que giró en la calle Taylor y vio a la policía acorralando a un grupo de personas cerca de la entrada.

"Todos nos sentimos bastante seguros aquí", dijo Gallea, quien, como muchos otros, eligió vivir en la comunidad privada por su relativa seguridad en comparación con el resto de la ciudad.

Una vez al año, al inicio del verano, los residentes de la unidad de casas móviles realizan una venta de garaje y abren las puertas para permitir que los extranjeros se aventuren y compren. Esa venta, programada para el 22 de junio, el día después del tiroteo y el incendio, se canceló después del incidente.

"No parecía apropiado continuar con eso", dijo Chavers. "Pensamos que habría muchos espectadores curiosos entrando".

La junta de directores de la asociación de propietarios (en la que Chavers se desempeña como presidente) actualmente está recolectando donaciones, ya sea dinero o tarjetas de regalo, para apoyar a los ocupantes de las tres casas cercanas que fueron dañadas o destruidas en el incendio del viernes.

"Una de las casas que fue completamente destruida, perdió todo, literalmente salieron con la ropa en la espalda", dijo.

Se planea una conmemoración para honrar la vida de Bracke y Hanen, pero aún no se ha programado.

Van Meel instó a los familiares de Claude, Sherry y Seth Adams a que se comuniquen con la Oficina del Forense del Condado de Santa Bárbara al 805-681-4145 para ayudar al departamento a identificarlos.

Reach reporter Mathew Burciaga at 805-739-2205 or mburciaga@leecentralcoastnews.com.

