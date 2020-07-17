Entry deadline nears for virtual talent show

The deadline to enter Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s virtual talent show is coming up July 31.
Titled “Show Us Your Talent: We’ll Make it Shine,” the contest is designed for community members of all ages and abilities to share their talents with others through video entries.
To enter, residents should use Facebook Messenger to submit a family-friendly video one minute or less in length to the Recreation and Parks Department, a city spokesman said.
The video should showcase a special talent like singing, dancing, performing a comedy routine or even cooking, the spokesman said.
Read more here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!