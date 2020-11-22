You have permission to edit this article.
Entries wanted for annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest
Photos: Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest lights up the season
Judith Mckinnon and Susan Gallacher, of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, look at the display at 420 Lavender Way, which was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations for its 26th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.

Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations can be nominated for the judging set for Tuesday, Dec. 15, a commission spokesman said.

All nominees will be asked to turn on their lights before commission members start the judging at 5:30 p.m. that day.

Nominations must be submitted by noon Dec. 15.

To nominate an entry, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034 or k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us and provide the address of the nominee.

