Events
"The Iron Man" — Movie Night at the Library
The City of Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie Iron Man (2008) rated PG-13 on Monday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. in Shepard Hall. This event is free and no tickets are required. A wealthy industrialist, Tony Stark, is held captive in enemy territory and escapes by building a high-tech suit made of armor. When Tony returns home, he decides to use his money, talents, and suit to save the world. Seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The Library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Library is closed on Sunday. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland St. Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
"Coney Island Christmas"
Arroyo Grande Theater Department present "Coney Island Christmas" Friday-Sunday Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 13-15 in the Studio Theater, Clark Center, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. Times vary.
Pulitzer prize winner Donald Margulies weaves together nostalgia, music and merriment in this new seasonal classic. A holiday show for people of all ages and all faiths, Coney Island Christmas introduces us to Shirley Abramowitz, a young Jewish girl who (much to her immigrant parents' exasperation) is cast as Jesus in the school's Christmas pageant.
As Shirley, now much older, recounts the memorable story to her great-granddaughter, the play captures a timeless and universal tale of what it means to be an American during the holidays. Tickets: adults $12, seniors $10, students $8. A $2 surcharge if purchased less than two hours before the show.
"The Grinch"
The Studio of the Performing Arts presents "The Grinch," an adaptation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" told by dancers and actors ages 2-70. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. The Grinch, Cindy Lu Who and Max the Dog narrate, sing and dance throughout the show. Organizers say, "It's sure to get you in the Christmas spirit and send you away singing and tapping your toes." Tickets: adults $20, children: $10
Winter Wonderland is back with over 53 tons of snow in downtown Atascadero on Friday, Dec. 7 from 5-9 pm.
Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens and the entire downtown will be transformed into a magical winter snow globe for all ages to enjoy. This year’s snow-themed events include a massive snow slide built by the Kiwanis Club of Atascadero, two large snow play areas, Joe’s Little Train operated by the Elks Club of Atascadero, a rock climbing wall, bounce houses and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus!
The event offers shopping with many downtown merchants plus well over 50 craft and food vendors. Visitors can experience musical entertainment at Historic City Hall by the Atascadero Elementary and High School Show & Concert Choirs; plus dance entertainment by Motion’s Academy of Dance, the Fine Arts Academy Dance; and demonstrations by A-Town Park and 805 Boardshop Skate team! For a schedule of entertainment, go to Visit Atascadero.com (https://www.visitatascadero.com/events/index.php?id=60).
“Solvang Gløgg Contest”
The “Solvang Gløgg Contest” will be held during the 2018 Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk “Skål Stroll” on Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
“Many of the wine and beer makers participating in Skål Stroll will also be creating Gløgg, a hot toddy for guests to taste along with their regular offerings. Attendees can be the judge and vote for a favorite Solvang Gløgg via the included ballot event passport. Bragging rights will be awarded after the votes are tabulated by Dec. 21,” said Julefest coordinator Daniel Lahr.
Popular in Denmark around the Christmas holiday season, Gløgg is loosely defined as mulled, spiced wine. The recipe usually contains red wine, orange rind, cinnamon, raisins, blanched almonds, cardamom, cloves and honey as well as aquavit, rum or brandy in varying combinations.
Eighteen wineries, tasting rooms and breweries are participating in the 2018 Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll. Tickets are $45 per person (over 21 years of age) and include tastings at all 18 locations, passport/map, souvenir glass and Gløgg contest ballot. The event is forecast to sell out. Purchase tickets in advance at www.solvangusa.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest/#wine-beer-walk, then pick up at the Solvang Visitor Center, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive between the hours of 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on event days. Skål Stroll happens rain or shine.
For more information, visit www.SolvangUSA.com or call the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau at 800-468-6765 or 805-688-6144.
County Arts Commission Holiday Mixer
Join the Arts Commission and the Fourth District Arts Commissioners to celebrate the holiday season in style. There will be an Arts Happy Hour at Core Winery's tasting room in Old Town Orcutt on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m. This will be a great opportunity to learn about ways to get involved in the arts, and to meet your Fourth District Commissioners. The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome.
Santa Maria Public Library hosting interactive photography exhibit
The Shepard Hall gallery will host “IMAGINE: Windows, Doors, and Ways,” an interactive photography exhibit, from now through Dec. 13. An artist's reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 at 421 S. McClelland St. The exhibit, which was developed by local photographer and retired Air Force Col. Lee-Volker Cox, includes photographs from Europe, the Arctic, North America and the Pacific Islands.
“IMAGINE is very different from other exhibitions I’ve created,” Cox said in a news release. “Photographs are very good at presenting a moment in time to the viewer. Often people walk away and think ‘That was nice’ or ‘Those were beautiful pictures, I would like to visit there someday.’ A central component to IMAGINE is engaging the viewer to actually participate and transport themselves beyond what is visible in the photo: who is on the other side of the window; what is happening behind the door; or why would someone take this path.” Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lee-Volker Cox at LeeVCox@gmail.com or 805-406-4379, or graphics technician Sara Voss at 805-925-0994, ext. 2832.
European Night Market: This holiday season from now until Jan. 6 Santa Barbara will host the first ever European style Night Market with the best local artisans and crafts people from as far as Santa Maria and Camarillo. Styled on similar markets seen all over Europe during the holiday season, the Santa Barbara Night Market will host an event with food, wine, entertainment and shopping fun for all.
A winter wonderland will greet all those who visit the market with magical lighting, snow, Santa Claus, carol singers and a truly magical experience. Come and see the old Macy's building in Paseo Nuevo Santa Barbara like you have never seen it before.
For more information visit www.santabarbaranightmarket.com or e mail Glen@santabarbaranightmarket.com or Jason@santabarbaranightmarket.com or call 805-722-9456.
"The Bishops Wife": The Rotary Club of Pismo Beach-Five Cities is sponsoring a showing of a classic Christmas movie at the Fair Oaks Theatre in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. The movie is the 1948 Best Picture-nominated “The Bishop’s Wife” starring Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven.
"It’s a wonderful movie that is suitable for all ages and the only cost of admission is a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy," say event organizers. “The Bishop’s Wife” is about an angel in human form that enters the life of a bishop in order to help him build a new cathedral and repair his fractured marriage.
All the food items will be donated to the St. Patrick’s Outreach and the toys will go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club. For more information contact: Linda Osty, 805-234-7796 or linda@ostyinsur.com.
Holiday Extravaganza at the Great American Melodrama: See Scrooge find his Christmas spirit in a heart-warming tale of holiday magic, laugh until your sides ache at the zany characters in a fractured fairy tale opera, and celebrate the music of the season in our Holiday Vaudeville Revue. Our holiday triple bill is a very special family tradition designed to bring a year’s worth of smiles to you and your loved ones in a great musical and theatrical experience! Be sure to make your reservation early.
Tickets for the Holiday Extravaganza are $30 and $26 with discounts for children, students seniors and active military personnel. There are no coupons for the Holiday Extravaganza and additional performances added throughout the week. Show runs through Dec. 31. Visit www.americanmelodrama.com for more information.
Zornes Watercolor Exhibition: "Sun and Wind, by the Sea: California Landscapes of Milford Zornes" exhibition is on display through Jan. 27 at the Dana Adobe Cultural Center, representing nearly 70 years of Zornes’s unique vision.
Milford Zornes (1908-2008) captured California’s independent spirit in the bold shapes and vibrant hues of his paintings. Recognized as a leader in the California Scene Painters movement as well as the California Style watercolor movement, Zornes was both a prolific artist and an inspirational teacher.
Born in Oklahoma, Zornes came of age on California’s Central Coast. He attended Santa Maria Junior College before moving to the Bay Area to continue his studies. He worked with the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Scenes of Nipomo, where his parents owned a home, are frequent in his early work. Zornes’s 1936 watercolor Old Barn in Nipomo is held by the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
GREAT AMERICAN MELODRAMA: The Holiday Extravaganza at the Great American Melodrama in Oceano continues through December. The show opens with a one-act version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” followed by the comedic operetta “Rapunzel, or Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow,” and concludes with the company’s traditional vaudeville revue, this year based on children’s letters to Santa Claus.
A performance calendar can be found at www.americanmelodrama.com/show-calendar. The Melodrama’s in-house snack bar features food and drinks served before the show and during intermissions. Tickets are $26 and $30, with discounts available for seniors, students, active military, and children. For more information and to purchase tickets or passes, call the Melodrama Box Office at 805-489-2499, or visit their website at www.americanmelodrama.com. The Great American Melodrama is located on Highway 1 in Oceano, just three miles south of Pismo Beach.
AUDITIONS FOR ENTERTAINERS: Lezlie's Showcase of Talent is auditioning singers, dancers, musicians, comedians and other entertainers to be in its fifth annual talent show on Jan. 13 at Moxie Cafe. The first prize will be $500 in cash. Second prize will be a recording session and a slot on the Lezlie show and third prize will be two dinners at the Hitching Post Restaurant. All ages are acceptable. Auditions will continue through Dec. 15. Info: Lezlie Thoroddsson, 805-268-5403, www.lezliesshowcaseoftalent.com.
Nightlife
LOMPOC: D’Vine Wine Bar & Bistro, 107 W. Ocean Ave. features Bistro menu, nightly happy hour and Saturday lunch. Saturday, 7:30 p.m., This Valley; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Audition Night; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Dan Mally; Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Jerry Stickell. Info: 805-430-8356, dvinewinebarandbistro.com or on Facebook.
ARROYO GRANDE: SLO Down Pub, 1200 E. Grand Ave. presents live music nightly. Info: 805-481-4067.
BUELLTON: Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta, 278 E. Highway 246, offers live music and singing by Dan Mally. Info: 805-744-2569 or twomallys@hotmail.com.
LOMPOC: D.J.’s Saloon, 724 E. Ocean Ave., offers live entertainment Fridays and Saturdays. Info: 805-736-5109.
LOMPOC: Lacambra Sisters Filipino Fiesta, 129 North V St. offers karaoke each night except Sundays, and occasional live music. Info: 805-819-0559.
PISMO BEACH: Harry’s Night Club and Beach Bar, 690 Cypress St., presents live bands 9 p.m. nightly except Thursdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: 805-773-1302.
SANTA MARIA: Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., features Friday Night Wine Downs, 5 to 8 p.m. with live music and light snacks. Open to all ages. Info: 805-922-1468.
Wineries
ARROYO GRANDE: Talley Vineyard Tasting Room, 3031 Lopez Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Info: 805-489-0446.
ARROYO GRANDE: Gather Wine Bar, 122 E. Branch St. Info: 805-474-4771.
LOMPOC: Babcock Winery and Vineyards, 5175 E. Highway 246, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Info: 805-736-1455.
LOMPOC: Flying Goat Cellars Tasting room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Unit A, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Info: 805-736-9032 or info@flyinggoatcellars.com.
LOS ALAMOS: Bedford Thompson Tasting Room, 448 Bell St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Info: 805-344-2107.
LOS OLIVOS: Carina Cellars tasting room, 2900 Grand Ave., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Info: 805-688-2459.
ORCUTT: Addamo Estate Vineyards, 400 E. Clark Ave., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: 805-937-6400.
SANTA MARIA: Cambria Winery, 5475 Chardonnay Lane, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Picnic tables available. Info: 805-938-7318.
SANTA MARIA: Costa de Oro Winery, Stowell Road, east side of Highway 101, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Offers local fresh produce, food and gift items. Info: 805-922-1468.
SANTA MARIA: Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 805-937-8463.
SANTA MARIA: Foxen Vineyard, 7200 Foxen Canyon Road, noon to 4 p.m. Fridays to Mondays. Located in an old blacksmith shop. Small picnic area on the grounds. Info: 805-937-4251.
SANTA MARIA: McKeon-Phillips Winery, 2115 S. Blosser Road, Unit 114, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Info: 805-928-3025.
SANTA MARIA: Rancho Sisquoc Winery, 6600 Foxen Canyon Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Located in an 1875 chapel, barn and ranch. Picnic facilities available. Info: 805-934-4332.
SANTA MARIA: Riverbench Vineyard and Winery, 6020 Foxen Canyon Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, groups of eight or more by appointment. Info: 805-937-8340.
Art Sessions
LOMPOC: A fine and applied arts class covering the basics of oil and acrylic painting from the beginning drawing to the finished painting. Beginning through experienced painters who want to work with oils and acrylic media are welcome. The class is at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. The fee for this class is $35 for residents and $42 for nonresidents. Ages 18 and up may participate. Info: Lompoc Recreation Division, 805-875-8100, or stop by and register at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
SANTA MARIA, Wednesdays: The Art Club meets 9 to 11 a.m., Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 207.
Art Museums & Galleries
LOMPOC: Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, features local artists each month. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Info: 805-736-9032.
LOMPOC: Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 805-875-8775, ext. 8787.
LOS ALAMOS: Gallery Art Brut, 458 Bell St. The gallery also features fine art, antiques and represents a dozen Central Coast artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Info: 805-344-4440.
LOS OLIVOS: The Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave. is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: 805-688-7517 or www.gallery losolivos.com.
ORCUTT: Valley Art Gallery, 125 W. Clark Ave., displays original art by local artists and featured artist receptions on the first Friday of the month from 5-7 p.m. Hours are Tuesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: 805-737-2278, valleygallery.org
ORCUTT: The Frame Gallery, 125 W. Clark Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: 805-287-9402.
PISMO BEACH: Seaside Gallery, 580 Cypress St. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info: 805-773-8057 or www.theseassidegallery.com.
SANTA MARIA: Betteravia Gallery is located inside the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Info: 805-568-3990.
SANTA MARIA: Gold Coast Art 'n’ Frames, 1020 W. Betteravia Road, Suite B, features local artists and jewelers. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Info: 805-346-6099.
SANTA MARIA: Shepard Hall Gallery, inside the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Info: 805-349-1018.
SOLVANG: The Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Info: 805-686-1211.
SOLVANG: Old Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive, features hand-painted murals by Indian artists, European art and sculptures, a garden and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Cost: $5, free for children under 12. Info: 805-688-4815.
Museums & Education Centers
ARROYO GRANDE: The Barn, 127 Short St., is the South County Historical Society’s Museum Annex and houses antique vehicles, fire equipment, printing presses and agricultural artifacts. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Info: 805-489-8282.
ARROYO GRANDE: Heritage House, 126 Mason St., was built in the late 1800s and houses period clothing, photographs, kitchen items and more. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Info: 805-489-8282.
ARROYO GRANDE: Santa Manuela Schoolhouse, 127 Short St., is a one-room schoolhouse, built in 1901. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Info: 805-489-8282.
GUADALUPE: Guadalupe Cultural Arts and Education Center, 1055 Guadalupe St. (Highway 1), is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Info: 805-568-3990.
GUADALUPE: Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, 1065 Guadalupe St., preserves the geology, flora and fauna of the dunes environment and its multicultural history. It features natural science exhibits and the Cecil B. DeMille Lost City exhibit of artifacts from the film location for his 1923 movie “The Ten Commandments.” Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Cost: $2 donation, free for children 11 and under. Info: 805-343-2455.
GUADALUPE: Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Museum, 1005 Guadalupe St., is open 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment. Info: 805-343-5901.
LOMPOC: Fabing-McKay-Spanne House, 207 North L St. is a restored turn-of-the-century home featuring a carriage house, reference room and the anchor of the USS Chauncey, a destroyer wrecked off the nearby coast during the 1923 Honda Point tragedy, the Navy’s largest peace-time disaster. Hours are 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday and Thursday, and the fourth Saturday of the month. Cost: Donation. Info: 805-735-4626.
LOMPOC: La Purisima Mission, 2295 Purisima Road, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the building closing at 4:30 p.m. Guided tours are offered at 1 p.m. except when special events are scheduled. Advance tour reservations required for groups larger than 10. Cost: $6 parking fee. Info: 805-733-3713.
LOMPOC: Lompoc Museum, 200 South H St. The museum is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: 805-736-3888.
NIPOMO: Dana Adobe/Rancho Nipomo, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., promotes understanding and enhances knowledge of the multiculturally rich Rancho Era, via the restoration of the historic Dana Adobe and the preservation and development of the 129-acre Rancho Nipomo, a living historic park. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment. Special tours available. Cost: Donation. Info: 805-929-5679.
SANTA MARIA: Historic Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, by reservation only. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 1117.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Railway Historical Museum, at the corner of Miller and Boone streets, noon to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Info: 805-714-4927.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Museum of Flight, 3015 Airpark Drive, features early aviation and present-day displays of aircraft and artifacts. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Cost: $5 for the general public, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 12 to 18, $1 for children 6 to 12. Info: 805-922-8758.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Natural History Museum, 412 S. McClelland St., presents multisensory exhibits with a regional focus. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free, donations. Info: 805-614-0806.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, to 7 p.m. Thursdays, closed Sunday except the last Sunday of the month when it is open from noon to 4 p.m. with free admission for an adult who accompanies a child. Cost: $8; children 2 and younger free, seniors 65 and older $5. Info: 805-928-8414.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum, 616 S. Broadway, houses local ranch memorabilia, a room honoring Capt. G. Allan Hancock and artifacts of the Central Coast. It has both rotating and permanent displays of the history and culture of the Valley. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: Donation. Info: Cindy, 805-922-3130.
SANTA YNEZ: Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society Museum, 3596 Sagunto St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Cost: $4 general admission, ages 15 and younger admitted free. Info: 805-688-7889.
SOLVANG: Motorcycle Museum, 320 Alisal Road, displays vintage motorcycles, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment. Cost: $10, children under 10 free with parent or guardian. Info: 805-686-9522.
Dance
SANTA MARIA: Free Traditional Obon Dance Lessons every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans' Memorial Cultural Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.
SANTA MARIA: Everybody Can Dance is offering ballet classes for ages 2 and up, including adult classes. Tap is offered for ages 2 to 14, Dance Team is for ages 6 to 14 and a Hula Workout is for ages 12 to adult. The studio is located at 628 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Classes start at $45 per month. Info: 805-937-6753 or www.everybodycandance.webs.com.
LOMPOC, Wednesdays: Tribal-style belly dance lessons, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Lompoc School of Dance, 311 North F St. Open to women of all ages, sizes and shapes. Drop-ins welcome. Cost: $12 each class; six for $60. Info: Dana Johnson, 805-709-4686.
ORCUTT, Wednesdays: Dance lessons, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oasis Center, 420 Soares Ave., Orcutt. For all ages of adults, beginners and beyond. New class begins first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $36 for four weeks. Dance type rotates among ballroom, Latin, swing and night club. Private lessons and choreography for weddings and quinceaneras available by appointment. Info: 805-928-7799 and Kings Dance on Facebook.
SANTA MARIA, Thursdays: Folk and round dance, 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 207.
LOMPOC, Wednesdays and Thursdays: Line Dance Instruction, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Half Century Club, 341 N. N St. Refresh your memory or learn new dance skills. Great exercise. Ages 18 and over welcome. Info: 805-736-6669.
Make Music
ARROYO GRANDE, Fridays: The Gran Cortina Singers practice, 11 a.m., Cortina D’Arroyo Grande, 241 N. Courtland. Anyone age 55 and older is welcome. Info: 805-473-2770.
ORCUTT, Mondays: The Coastal Voices practice, 7 to 9 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3945 S. Bradley Road. Singers of all vocal ranges are welcome. Info: 805-937-5827.
ORCUTT, Tuesdays: Central City Chordsmen practice, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley Road. All men and boys who like to sing a four-part harmony are invited. Info: 805-937-4919.
ORCUTT, Thursdays: Tri-city Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines practice, 6:45 to 9:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley Road. Women of all ages are invited to sing and perform. Info: 805-736-7572.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Thursdays: San Luis Obispo County Band, 7 to 9 p.m., in the San Luis Obispo High School band room, 1499 San Luis Drive. All ages welcome, must have basic proficiency of band instrument. Info: 775-813-5186 or www.slocountyband.org.
SANTA YNEZ, Thursdays: Valley Wind Ensemble, practice 7 p.m. Thursdays, Santa Ynez High School Music Room, 2975 E. Highway 246. Anyone who can read music and has own instrument is invited to join this community band of brass, woodwind and percussion players. Info: 805-688-8728.
Child’s Play
ARROYO GRANDE: Toddler Time, 11 a.m. Saturdays, with stories and activities for children 18 to 36 months, accompanied by an adult; Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, with each day featuring a different theme, Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Info: 805-473-7161.
GROVER BEACH: Grover Beach Community Library, 230 North 9th St., is offering group story time to students of preschool and day care providers. Info and to schedule a field trip: 805-481-4131.