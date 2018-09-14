To add your listing to this calendar, email it at least two weeks in advance to calendar@santamariatimes.com or mail to Calendar, P.O. Box 400, Santa Maria CA 93456.
Events
SANTA MARIA, Sept. 29 -- The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform a Fall Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m., featuring an eclectic mix of musical selections, including "The Star Spangled Banner," "El Choclo," "Red River Station," "Crush, Bond … James Bond," "Folk Song Suite (3 movements)," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Aladdin" and an encore. The concert will take place at the First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way. A preconcert verbal description of the music will begin at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $10. Tickets, info: Call 805-922-6966, ext. 3252.
SANTA MARIA, Oct. 11 -- Art lovers can meet artist Irina Malkmus and find out more about her process and vision during a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ameriprise Financial 2605 S. Miller St., Suite 104. The exhibit is one of a continuing series of shows made to showcase local art and artists. Artist info: www.irinamalkmus.com; exhibit info: call Megan Duarte at 805-938-9724.
SANTA BARBARA, Oct. 7 -- UCSB Arts & Lectures presents best-selling author and Los Angeles Times columnist Jonah Goldberg discussing "Suicide of the West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism and Identity Politics is Destroying American Democracy" at 7:30 p.m. in UCSB Campbell Hall. Tickets, which are $25 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students with current ID. Tickets, info: Call 805-893-3535 or www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
BUELLTON, Sept. 21 -- Standing Sun Live presents Matt Andersen for an evening of live music, food and wine at 92 2nd St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 7:30. Tickets are $20 and $25 and available at http://www.standingsunwines.com.
SANTA MARIA, Sept. 23 -- The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Santa Maria Valley Senior Club will present “Boogie on Down,” featuring the 15-piece Riptide Big Band with vocalist Bob Nations and a special performance by the In Time Trio from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave., in Santa Maria. The event is free. The dance is the kickoff for this year’s Active Aging Week. Event info: 805-925-0951, ext. 2207. Band info: Contact Judy at 775-813-5186, visit RiptideBB.com or Riptide Big Band on Facebook.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Sept. 25 -- Cal Poly Arts launches its 2018-19 season with Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Boz Scaggs on his “Out of the Blues” tour at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Scaggs is known for a “blue-eyed soul” sound that covers rock, blues, soft ballads and rousing party songs that have landed him on Billboard’s Top 20 Hit Singles list countless times over his almost 50-year career. Tickets, whichi are $54 to $99, with special front row and VIP premium seating and merchandising packages also available, can be purchased at the on-campus box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, by phone at 805-756-4849 and online at www.calpolyarts.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Sept. 27 -- Cal Poly Arts presents trumpet master Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra as they celebrate 30 years of performing as America’s premier jazz ensemble at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Student and adult tickets, which are $36 to $85, can be purchased at the on-campus box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, by phone at 805-756-4849 and online at www.calpolyarts.org.
ARROYO GRANDE, Oct. 5 -- The Soweto Gospel Choir will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela will a concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Center. Soweto Gospel Choir was brought together from churches in the Soweto area of Johannesburg, South Africa, to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music. They thrill audiences around the world with their stunning blend of African gospel, freedom songs and international classics. Tickets are $45 to $54 and available by calling 805-489-9444, at the box office at 487 Fair Oaks Ave. or online at http://clarkcenter.org/event/soweto-gospel-choir/
ARROYO GRANDE, Oct. 13 -- Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Center. Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets is a high-energy five-piece combo that performs a rousing, rocking set of songs first recorded at the dawn of rock 'n' roll by the legendary Bill Haley and the Comets. The show includes all of their great hits, including "Rock Around the Clock," "Shake, Rattle and Roll," "Skinny Minnie," "See You Later Alligator" and "Rip It Up," along with many more Bill Haley classics and other popular tunes from the 1950s and '60s. Tickets are $45 to $55 and available by calling 805-489-9444, at the box office at at 487 Fair Oaks Ave. or online at http://clarkcenter.org/event/bill-haley-jr-the-comets/
ARROYO GRANDE, Oct. 16 -- Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will perform at 7 p.m. at the Clark Center. Gregory Popovich brings his European-style physical comedy, acrobats, jugglers and a furry cast of animals that has been rescued from shelters all over the country and transformed into Las Vegas stars. The show features house cats, dogs, parrots, geese, mice and a miniature horse named Diamond. Tickets are $15 to $30 and available by phone at 805-489-9444, at the box office at 487 Fair Oaks Ave. or online at http://clarkcenter.org/event/popovich-comedy-pet-theater/
Dance
SANTA MARIA: Free Traditional Obon Dance Lessons every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans' Memorial Cultural Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.
SANTA MARIA: Everybody Can Dance is offering ballet classes for ages 2 and up, including adult classes. Tap is offered for ages 2 to 14, Dance Team is for ages 6 to 14 and a Hula Workout is for ages 12 to adult. The studio is located at 628 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Classes start at $45 per month. Info:937-6753 or www.everybodycandance.webs.com.
LOMPOC, Wednesdays: Tribal-style belly dance lessons, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Lompoc School of Dance, 311 North F St. Open to women of all ages, sizes and shapes. Drop-ins welcome. Cost: $12 each class; six for $60. Info: Dana Johnson, 709-4686.
SANTA MARIA, Monday through Friday: Ballet classes for ages 2 to adult, Everybody Can Dance, 800 S. Broadway. Cost: $45 a month. Men and boys are free. Info: 937-6753 or www.everybodycandance.com.
SANTA MARIA, Fridays: Dance lessons, 7 p.m., with open dancing, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Kings Ballroom and Dance Studio, 282 Town Center East (upstairs). Dance to swing, Latin, country and ballroom music. Cost: $10. Info: 928-7799.
SANTA MARIA, Thursdays: Folk and round dance, 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave. Info: 925-0951, ext. 207.
LOMPOC, Wednesdays and Thursdays Line Dance Instruction, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Half Century Club, 341 No. 'N' St. Refresh your memory or learn new dance skills. Great exercise. Ages 18 and over welcome. Info: 736-6669.
Make Music
ARROYO GRANDE, Fridays: The Gran Cortina Singers practice, 11 a.m., Cortina D’Arroyo Grande, 241 N. Courtland. Anyone age 55 and older is welcome. Info: 473-2770.
ORCUTT, Mondays: The Coastal Voices practice, 7 to 9 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3945 S. Bradley Road. Singers of all vocal ranges are welcome. Info: 937-5827.
ORCUTT, Tuesdays: Central City Chordsmen practice, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley Road. All men and boys who like to sing a four-part harmony are invited. Info: 937-4919.
ORCUTT, Thursdays: Tri-city Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines practice, 6:45 to 9:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley Road. Women of all ages are invited to sing and perform. Info: 736-7572.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Thursdays: San Luis Obispo County Band, 7 to 9 p.m., in the San Luis Obispo High School band room, 1499 San Luis Drive. All ages welcome, must have basic proficiency of band instrument. Info: 775-813-5186 or www.slocountyband.org.
SANTA YNEZ, Thursdays: Valley Wind Ensemble, practice 7 p.m. Thursdays, Santa Ynez High School Music Room, 2975 E. Highway 246. Anyone who can read music and has own instrument is invited to join this community band of brass, woodwind and percussion players. Info: 688-8728.
Child’s Play
ARROYO GRANDE: Toddler Time, 11 a.m. Saturdays, with stories and activities for children 18 to 36 months, accompanied by an adult; Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, with each day featuring a different theme, Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Info: 473-7161.
GROVER BEACH: Grover Beach Community Library, 230 North 9th St., is offering group story time to students of preschool and day care providers. Info and to schedule a field trip: 481-4131.
Art Sessions
LOMPOC: A fine and applied arts class, covering the basics of oil and acrylic painting from the beginning drawing to the finished painting, is being offered. Beginning through experienced painters who want to work with oils and acrylic media are welcome. The class will take place at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. The fee for this class is $35 for residents and $42 for nonresidents. Ages 18 and up may participate. Info: Contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or stop by and register at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
SANTA MARIA, Wednesdays: The Art Club meets 9 to 11 a.m., Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave. Info: 925-0951, ext. 207.
Art Museums & Galleries
LOMPOC: Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, features local artists each month. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Info: 736-9032.
LOMPOC: Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 875-8775, ext. 8787.
LOS ALAMOS: The C Gallery, 466 Bell St., is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Info: 344-3807.
LOS ALAMOS: Gallery Art Brut, 458 Bell St. The gallery also features fine art, antiques and represents a dozen Central Coast artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Info: 344-4440.
LOS OLIVOS: The Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave. is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: 688-7517 or www.gallery losolivos.com.
ORCUTT: Valley Art Gallery, 125 W. Clark Ave., displays original art by local artists and featured artist receptions on the first Friday of the month. Info: 805-737-2278, valleygallery.org
ORCUTT: The Frame Gallery, 1157-J E. Clark Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: 287-9402.
PISMO BEACH: Seaside Gallery, 580 Cypress St. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info: 773-8057 or www.theseassidegallery.com.
SANTA MARIA: Betteravia Gallery is located inside the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Info: 568-3990.
SANTA MARIA: Gold Coast Art 'n’ Frames, 1020 W. Betteravia Road, Suite B, features local artists and jewelers. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Info: 346-6099.
SANTA MARIA: Shepard Hall Gallery, inside the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Info: 349-1018.
SOLVANG: The Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Info: 686-1211.
SOLVANG: Old Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive, features hand-painted murals by Indian artists, European art and sculptures, a garden and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Cost: $5, free for children under 12. Info: 688-4815.
Museums & Education Centers
ARROYO GRANDE: The Barn, 127 Short St., is the South County Historical Society’s Museum Annex and houses antique vehicles, fire equipment, printing presses and agricultural artifacts. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Info: 489-8282.
ARROYO GRANDE: Heritage House, 126 Mason St., was built in the late 1800s and houses period clothing, photographs, kitchen items and more. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. Info: 489-8282.
ARROYO GRANDE: Santa Manuela Schoolhouse, 127 Short St., is a one-room schoolhouse, built in 1901. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. Info: 489-8282.
GUADALUPE: Guadalupe Cultural Arts and Education Center, 1055 Guadalupe St. (Highway 1), is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Info: 568-3990.
GUADALUPE: Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, 1065 Guadalupe St., preserves the geology, flora and fauna of the dunes environment and its multicultural history. It features natural science exhibits and the Cecil B. DeMille Lost City exhibit of artifacts from the film location for his 1923 movie “The Ten Commandments.” Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Cost: $2 donation, free for children 11 and under. Info: 343-2455.
GUADALUPE: Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Museum, 1005 Guadalupe St., is open 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment. Info: 343-5901.
LOMPOC: Fabing-McKay-Spanne House, 207 North L St. is a restored turn-of-the-century home featuring a carriage house, reference room and the anchor of the USS Chauncey, a destroyer wrecked off the nearby coast during the 1923 Honda Point tragedy, the Navy’s largest peace-time disaster. Hours are 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday and Thursday, and the fourth Saturday of the month. Cost: Donation. Info: 735-4626.
LOMPOC: La Purisima Mission, 2295 Purisima Road, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the building closing at 4:30 p.m. Guided tours are offered at 1 p.m. except when special events are scheduled. Advance tour reservations required for groups larger than 10. Cost: $6 parking fee. Info: 733-3713.
LOMPOC: Lompoc Museum, 200 South H St. The museum is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: 736-3888.
NIPOMO: Dana Adobe/Rancho Nipomo, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., promotes understanding and enhances knowledge of the multiculturally rich Rancho Era, via the restoration of the historic Dana Adobe and the preservation and development of the 129 acre Rancho Nipomo, a living historic park. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment. Special tours available. Cost: Donation. Info: 929-5679.
SANTA MARIA: Historic Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, by reservation only. Info: 925-0951, ext. 1117.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Railway Historical Museum, at the corner of Miller and Boone streets, noon to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Info: 714-4927.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Museum of Flight, 3015 Airpark Drive, features early aviation and present-day displays of aircraft and artifacts. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Cost: $5 for the general public, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 12 to 18, $1 for children 6 to 12. Info: 922-8758.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Natural History Museum, 412 S. McClelland St., presents multisensory exhibits with a regional focus. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free, donations. Info: 614-0806.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, to 7 p.m. Thursdays, closed Sunday except the last Sunday of the month when it is open from noon to 4 p.m. with free admission for an adult who accompanies a child. Cost: $8; children 2 and younger free, seniors 65 and older $5. Info: 928-8414.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum, 616 S. Broadway, houses local ranch memorabilia, a room honoring Capt. G. Allan Hancock and artifacts of the Central Coast. It has both rotating and permanent displays of the history and culture of the Valley. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: Donation. Info: Cindy, 922-3130.
SANTA YNEZ: Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society Museum, 3596 Sagunto St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Cost: $4 general admission, ages 15 and younger admitted free. Info: 688-7889.
SOLVANG: Motorcycle Museum, 320 Alisal Road, displays vintage motorcycles, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment. Cost: $10, children under 10 free with parent or guardian. Info: 686-9522.
Nightlife
LOMPOC: D’Vine Wine Bar & Bistro, 107 W. Ocean Ave. features Bistro menu, nightly happy hour and Saturday lunch. Saturday, 7:30 p.m., This Valley; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Audition Night; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Dan Mally; Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Jerry Stickell. Info: 430-8356, dvinewinebarandbistro.com or on Facebook.
ARROYO GRANDE: SLO Down Pub, 1200 E. Grand Ave. presents live music nightly. Info: 481-4067.
BUELLTON: Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta, 278 E. Highway 246, offers live music and singing by Dan Mally. Info: 744-2569 or twomallys@hotmail.com.
LOMPOC: D.J.’s Saloon, 724 E. Ocean Ave., offers live entertainment Fridays and Saturdays. Info: 736-5109.
LOMPOC: Lacambra Sisters Filipino Fiesta, 129 North V St. offers karaoke each night except Sundays, and occasional live music. Info: 819-0559.
PISMO BEACH: Harry’s Night Club and Beach Bar, 690 Cypress St., presents live bands 9 p.m. nightly except Thursdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: 773-1302.
SANTA MARIA: Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., features Friday Night Wine Downs, 5 to 8 p.m. with live music and light snacks. Open to all ages. Info: 922-1468.
Wineries
ARROYO GRANDE: Talley Vineyard Tasting Room, 3031 Lopez Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Info: 489-0446.
ARROYO GRANDE: Gather Wine Bar, 122 E. Branch St. Info: 474-4771.
LOMPOC: Babcock Winery and Vineyards, 5175 E. Highway 246, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Info: 736-1455.
LOMPOC: Flying Goat Cellars Tasting room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Unit A, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Info: 736-9032 or info@flyinggoatcellars.com.
LOS ALAMOS: Bedford Thompson Tasting Room, 448 Bell St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Info: 344-2107.
LOS OLIVOS: Carina Cellars tasting room, 2900 Grand Ave., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Info: 688-2459.
ORCUTT: Addamo Estate Vineyards, 400 E. Clark Ave., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: 937-6400.
SANTA MARIA: Cambria Winery, 5475 Chardonnay Lane, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Picnic tables available. Info: 938-7318.
SANTA MARIA: Costa de Oro Winery, Stowell Road, east side of Highway 101, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Offers local fresh produce, food and gift items. Info: 922-1468.
SANTA MARIA: Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 937-8463.
SANTA MARIA: Foxen Vineyard, 7200 Foxen Canyon Road, noon to 4 p.m. Fridays to Mondays. Located in an old blacksmith shop. Small picnic area on the grounds. Info: 937-4251.
SANTA MARIA: McKeon-Phillips Winery, 2115 S. Blosser Road, Unit 114, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Info: 928-3025.
SANTA MARIA: Rancho Sisquoc Winery, 6600 Foxen Canyon Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Located in an 1875 chapel, barn and ranch. Picnic facilities available. Info: 934-4332.
SANTA MARIA: Riverbench Vineyard and Winery, 6020 Foxen Canyon Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, groups of eight or more by appointment. Info: 937-8340.