Events
Standing Sun Live will present singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Stevie Redstone for an evening of live music, food and wine at 92 2nd St. on Thursday, March 28. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 7:30. Tickets to this all-ages show are $15 and $20 and available at http://www.standingsunwines.com.
The Corey’s Rolling Figs Jazz Orchestra from Los Angeles and the Cabrillo High School Jazz Band from Vandenberg Village will be playing “Hot Swingin’ Jazz” at the Basin Street Regulars’ Sunday afternoon concert from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building, 780 Bello St. Jam session starts at 11 a.m. Bring your instrument and join in. Admission is $5 for members, $10 nonmembers. Annual single membership $25. Info: Call 805-481-7840, visit www.pismojazz.com or email pismojazz2015@gmail.com.
Cal Poly Arts presents "Asere! A Fiesta Cubana," featuring musicians and dancers of the Havana Cuba All-Stars, at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7. This high-energy concert delivers a lively and colorful celebration of Cuban music and dance styles in a joyous spectacle filled with rich culture. Student and adult tickets for the performance are $30.40 to $58 and may be purchased in advance at the on-campus box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, by phone at 805-756-4849; and online at www.calpolyarts.org.
The Los Angeles-based Jacob Jonas The Company dance troupe will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, in Cal Poly's Spanos Theater. Led by 26-year old namesake Jacob Jonas, the ensemble is widely recognized for its combination of break dance, acrobatics and contemporary ballet techniques shining through narrative exposition. A free preconcert lecture will be led by company founder Jacob Jonas, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Philips Lecture Hall. Tickets, which are $45 for adults and $36 for students, can be purchased in advance at the on-campus Cal Poly Ticket Office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; by phone at 805-756-4849; or online at www.calpolyarts.org. Info: Visit www.calpolyarts.org.
Clark Center Association will present "ABBA Mania" on Saturday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. With hits like "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "Mama Mia," "Fernando" and many more, the fun and unbelievably catchy music of ABBA is a pop music phenomenon that still spreads like wildfire, decades after ABBA's last live performance. Tickets, which are $40 to $52, can be purchased at the box office, at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., in Arroyo Grande, by phone at 805-489-9444 and online at https://clarkcenter.org/.
Flying Goat Cellars will host a reception for Lompoc resident and photographer Jerry McGinnis on Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1520 E. Chestnut Court, in Lompoc. The public is welcome. Light snacks will be provided with wine flights for sale.
Cal Poly Arts presents Dustbowl Revival and Hot Club of Cowtown in a fun, free-wheeling musical evening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St, in San Luis Obispo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Band, the artists will be showcasing their own songs plus a special tribute to “Music from Big Pink” and “The Band.” Tickets, which are $42 general admission, can be purchased at Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St. and online at eventbrite.com Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Headless Household, featuring Dick Dunlap, piano, Tom Lackner, drums, Joe Woodard, guitar, Tom Buckner, tenor sax, Nicole Lvoff, vocals, and Randy Tico, bass, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of its album "Inside/Outside USA" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at SOhO, 1221 State St. (upstairs), in Santa Barbara. The cost is $10. Info: Call 805-962-7776 or visit www.sohosb.com or www.householdink.com/headless.htm.
Watsky with Grieves and Beau Young Prince will perform at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Fremont Theater. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets, which are $20 to $87 for this 16 years or older show, can be purchased at Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, or online at https://fremontslowatsky.eventbrite.com/?aff=PR. The theater is located at 1035 Monterey St. Info: 805-546-8600.
Clark Center Association will present The Official Blues Brothers Revue on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. Under the musical direction of Paul Schaffer, The Official Blues Brothers Revue pays homage to Chicago's rich history of blues, soul music and gospel in the true spirit of the original Blues Brothers. Tickets, which are $40 to $50, can be purchased at the box office, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande, by calling 805-489-9444 or online at https://clarkcenter.org/.
Turnaround Artists will present Irish Comedy Tour on Sunday, March 24, at 5 p.m. at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. The Irish Comedy Tour takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. Tickets, which are $29 to $45, can be purchased at the box office, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., in Arroyo Grande, by calling 805-489-9444 https://clarkcenter.org/.
Santa Barbara artist Michael Long gives a glimpse at some of the mysterious scenes, some of which exist only in his mind and some inspired by local landmarks in Santa Barbara, with vintage paper, hand-built wooden boxes, found and repurposed objects, in a new exhibit titled “Some Assembly Required” in Hancock College’s Ann Foxworthy Gallery through Thursday, April 18. Long will speak about his artistic process, thoughts and inspiration for his work and answer questions during a Foxworthy Talk Series on Thursday, March 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. Info: Visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery, contact gallery director Laura-Susan Thomas at laura.thomas@hancockcollege.edu or call 805-922-6966, ext. 3465.
The Offspring with special guest Jonny Two Bags will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Fremont Theater. Tickets, which are $56.50 for all ages can be purchased at Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, or online at https://fremontslotheoffspring.eventbrite.com/?aff=PR. The theater is located at 1035 Monterey St. Info: 805-546-8600.
UCSB Arts & Lectures will present George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, the world-renowned all-singing, all-plucking ukulele superstars, are back with their toe-tapping music, hilarious banter and superlative entertainment on Thursday, April 4, at 8 p.m. in UCSB Campbell Hall. Tickets, which are $35 to $50 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students (with current ID), can be purchased by phone at 805-893-3535 or online at www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
Cal Poly Arts will present comedian Iliza Shlesinger on her Elder Millennial Tour on Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Opening will be Hunter Hill. Tickets to this 16 years and older show are $35 to $145 with a VIP package available that includes premium seating, signed event poster and a post-show artist meet and greet with a photo opportunity. Purchase in advance at the on-campus box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, by phone at 805-756-4849 or online at www.calpolyarts.org.
Clark Center Association will present The Travelin' McCourys -- The Evolution of Bluegrass on Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande, Winners of the 2019 Grammy Award for best bluegrass album," the sons of bluegrass legend Del McCoury -- Ronnie McCoury on mandolin and Rob McCoury on banjo -- continue their father's work; a lifelong dedication to the power of bluegrass music to bring joy into people's lives. Tickets, which are $46 to $55, can be purchased at the box office, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande, by calling 805-489-9444 or online at https://clarkcenter.org/event/the-travelin-mccourys-the-evolution-of-bluegrass/.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is coming to the Fremont Theater, Thursday, April 11, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7. Bradlee takes contemporary pop and rock tunes and fashions new arrangements for them that cast them in an unpredictable variety of musical styles from the past with a rotating cast of world-class singers and musicians. Tickets, which are $27 for all ages, can be purchased at Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, or online at https://fremontslopostmodernjukebox.eventbrite.com/?aff=PR. The theater is located at 1035 Monterey St. Info: 805-546-8600.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts presents "Night Fever -- Music of the Bee Gees" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Featured will be the Bee Gees hits from every stage of their career, including "To Love Somebody," "Massachusetts," I Got to Get A Message," "I Started A Joke," "Jive Talking," "More Than A Woman," "Nite Fever," "You Should Be Dancing," "Tragedy," "Stayin' Alive" and many more. Tickets, which are $45 to $55 can be purchased at the box office, at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande, from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; by phone at 805-489-9444 or online at https://clarkcenter.org/event/night-fever-the-bee-gees-tribute/
"Quilts: Shared Stories and Expressions of Love" is on display through April at the Los Alamos Branch of the Santa Maria Public Library. Each of the 10 displayed quilts from local residents has a unique story shared through interviews by each quilt owner. Info: Call Dawn Jackson, Librarian III, at the Santa Maria Public Library, at 805-925-0994.
An exhibit of artwork by Jeri Young, of Nipomo, is on display through Thursday, June 27, at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., 2605 S. Miller St., Suite 104, in Santa Maria. A public reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2. Meet the artist and find out more about her process and vision. Although Young works in multiple mediums, her primary work is watercolor with touches of acrylic. The exhibit is one of a continuing series to showcase local art and artists.
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature's new exhibition, “Ray Strong: A Collector’s Passion,” continues through July 8. The show features 32 paintings by renowned Santa Barbara artist Ray Strong (1905-2006), loaned by David Parker of Goleta. While several pieces have been shown at venues throughout the county, this is the first time the entire collection will be shown together. The museum is located at 1511-B Mission Drive, in Solvang. Info: Call 805-686-8315.
Country singer Clay Walker will perform during the second day of the 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair, country singer Clay Walker is set to take to the stage on Thursday, July 11, and play fan favorites like “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “If I Could Make Living.” The Houston resident, who first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It to You,” will perform older singles and as well as songs from his newest album, “Long Live the Cowboy,” which was released Jan. 21. Walker will perform at the fair — which runs July 10 to 14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark — as part of the Bud Light Concert Series on the KCOY Main Stage. The concert is free with paid admission. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.
Nightlife
LOMPOC: D’Vine Wine Bar & Bistro, 107 W. Ocean Ave. features Bistro menu, nightly happy hour and Saturday lunch. Saturday, 7:30 p.m., This Valley; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Audition Night; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Dan Mally; Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Jerry Stickell. Info: 805-430-8356, dvinewinebarandbistro.com or on Facebook.
ARROYO GRANDE: SLO Down Pub, 1200 E. Grand Ave. presents live music nightly. Info: 805-481-4067.
BUELLTON: Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta, 278 E. Highway 246, offers live music and singing by Dan Mally. Info: 805-744-2569 or twomallys@hotmail.com.
LOMPOC: D.J.’s Saloon, 724 E. Ocean Ave., offers live entertainment Fridays and Saturdays. Info: 805-736-5109.
LOMPOC: Lacambra Sisters Filipino Fiesta, 129 North V St. offers karaoke each night except Sundays, and occasional live music. Info: 805-819-0559.
PISMO BEACH: Harry’s Night Club and Beach Bar, 690 Cypress St., presents live bands 9 p.m. nightly except Thursdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: 805-773-1302.
SANTA MARIA: Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., features Friday Night Wine Downs, 5 to 8 p.m. with live music and light snacks. Open to all ages. Info: 805-922-1468.
Wineries
ARROYO GRANDE: Talley Vineyard Tasting Room, 3031 Lopez Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Info: 805-489-0446.
ARROYO GRANDE: Gather Wine Bar, 122 E. Branch St. Info: 805-474-4771.
LOMPOC: Babcock Winery and Vineyards, 5175 E. Highway 246, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Info: 805-736-1455.
LOMPOC: Flying Goat Cellars Tasting room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Unit A, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Info: 805-736-9032 or info@flyinggoatcellars.com.
LOS ALAMOS: Bedford Thompson Tasting Room, 448 Bell St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Info: 805-344-2107.
LOS OLIVOS: Carina Cellars tasting room, 2900 Grand Ave., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Info: 805-688-2459.
ORCUTT: Addamo Estate Vineyards, 400 E. Clark Ave., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: 805-937-6400.
SANTA MARIA: Cambria Winery, 5475 Chardonnay Lane, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Picnic tables available. Info: 805-938-7318.
SANTA MARIA: Costa de Oro Winery, Stowell Road, east side of Highway 101, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Offers local fresh produce, food and gift items. Info: 805-922-1468.
SANTA MARIA: Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 805-937-8463.
SANTA MARIA: Foxen Vineyard, 7200 Foxen Canyon Road, noon to 4 p.m. Fridays to Mondays. Located in an old blacksmith shop. Small picnic area on the grounds. Info: 805-937-4251.
SANTA MARIA: McKeon-Phillips Winery, 2115 S. Blosser Road, Unit 114, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Info: 805-928-3025.
SANTA MARIA: Rancho Sisquoc Winery, 6600 Foxen Canyon Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Located in an 1875 chapel, barn and ranch. Picnic facilities available. Info: 805-934-4332.
SANTA MARIA: Riverbench Vineyard and Winery, 6020 Foxen Canyon Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, groups of eight or more by appointment. Info: 805-937-8340.
Art Sessions
LOMPOC: A fine and applied arts class covering the basics of oil and acrylic painting from the beginning drawing to the finished painting. Beginning through experienced painters who want to work with oils and acrylic media are welcome. The class is at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. The fee for this class is $35 for residents and $42 for nonresidents. Ages 18 and up may participate. Info: Lompoc Recreation Division, 805-875-8100, or stop by and register at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
SANTA MARIA, Wednesdays: The Art Club meets 9 to 11 a.m., Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 207.
Art Museums & Galleries
LOMPOC: Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, features local artists each month. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Info: 805-736-9032.
LOMPOC: Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 805-875-8775, ext. 8787.
LOS ALAMOS: Gallery Art Brut, 458 Bell St. The gallery also features fine art, antiques and represents a dozen Central Coast artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Info: 805-344-4440.
LOS OLIVOS: The Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave. is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: 805-688-7517 or www.gallery losolivos.com.
ORCUTT: Valley Art Gallery, 125 W. Clark Ave., displays original art by local artists and featured artist receptions on the first Friday of the month from 5-7 p.m. Hours are Tuesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: 805-737-2278, valleygallery.org
ORCUTT: The Frame Gallery, 125 W. Clark Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: 805-287-9402.
PISMO BEACH: Seaside Gallery, 580 Cypress St. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info: 805-773-8057 or www.theseassidegallery.com.
SANTA MARIA: Betteravia Gallery is located inside the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Info: 805-568-3990.
SANTA MARIA: Gold Coast Art 'n’ Frames, 1020 W. Betteravia Road, Suite B, features local artists and jewelers. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Info: 805-346-6099.
SANTA MARIA: Shepard Hall Gallery, inside the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Info: 805-349-1018.
SOLVANG: The Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Info: 805-686-1211.
SOLVANG: Old Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive, features hand-painted murals by Indian artists, European art and sculptures, a garden and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Cost: $5, free for children under 12. Info: 805-688-4815.
Museums & Education Centers
ARROYO GRANDE: The Barn, 127 Short St., is the South County Historical Society’s Museum Annex and houses antique vehicles, fire equipment, printing presses and agricultural artifacts. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Info: 805-489-8282.
ARROYO GRANDE: Heritage House, 126 Mason St., was built in the late 1800s and houses period clothing, photographs, kitchen items and more. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Info: 805-489-8282.
ARROYO GRANDE: Santa Manuela Schoolhouse, 127 Short St., is a one-room schoolhouse, built in 1901. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Info: 805-489-8282.
GUADALUPE: Guadalupe Cultural Arts and Education Center, 1055 Guadalupe St. (Highway 1), is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Info: 805-568-3990.
GUADALUPE: Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, 1065 Guadalupe St., preserves the geology, flora and fauna of the dunes environment and its multicultural history. It features natural science exhibits and the Cecil B. DeMille Lost City exhibit of artifacts from the film location for his 1923 movie “The Ten Commandments.” Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Cost: $2 donation, free for children 11 and under. Info: 805-343-2455.
GUADALUPE: Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Museum, 1005 Guadalupe St., is open 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment. Info: 805-343-5901.
LOMPOC: Fabing-McKay-Spanne House, 207 North L St. is a restored turn-of-the-century home featuring a carriage house, reference room and the anchor of the USS Chauncey, a destroyer wrecked off the nearby coast during the 1923 Honda Point tragedy, the Navy’s largest peace-time disaster. Hours are 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday and Thursday, and the fourth Saturday of the month. Cost: Donation. Info: 805-735-4626.
LOMPOC: La Purisima Mission, 2295 Purisima Road, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the building closing at 4:30 p.m. Guided tours are offered at 1 p.m. except when special events are scheduled. Advance tour reservations required for groups larger than 10. Cost: $6 parking fee. Info: 805-733-3713.
LOMPOC: Lompoc Museum, 200 South H St. The museum is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: 805-736-3888.
NIPOMO: Dana Adobe/Rancho Nipomo, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., promotes understanding and enhances knowledge of the multiculturally rich Rancho Era, via the restoration of the historic Dana Adobe and the preservation and development of the 129-acre Rancho Nipomo, a living historic park. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment. Special tours available. Cost: Donation. Info: 805-929-5679.
SANTA MARIA: Historic Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, by reservation only. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 1117.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Railway Historical Museum, at the corner of Miller and Boone streets, noon to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Info: 805-714-4927.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Museum of Flight, 3015 Airpark Drive, features early aviation and present-day displays of aircraft and artifacts. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Cost: $5 for the general public, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 12 to 18, $1 for children 6 to 12. Info: 805-922-8758.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Natural History Museum, 412 S. McClelland St., presents multisensory exhibits with a regional focus. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free, donations. Info: 805-614-0806.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, to 7 p.m. Thursdays, closed Sunday except the last Sunday of the month when it is open from noon to 4 p.m. with free admission for an adult who accompanies a child. Cost: $8; children 2 and younger free, seniors 65 and older $5. Info: 805-928-8414.
SANTA MARIA: Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum, 616 S. Broadway, houses local ranch memorabilia, a room honoring Capt. G. Allan Hancock and artifacts of the Central Coast. It has both rotating and permanent displays of the history and culture of the Valley. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: Donation. Info: Cindy, 805-922-3130.
SANTA YNEZ: Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society Museum, 3596 Sagunto St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Cost: $4 general admission, ages 15 and younger admitted free. Info: 805-688-7889.
SOLVANG: Motorcycle Museum, 320 Alisal Road, displays vintage motorcycles, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment. Cost: $10, children under 10 free with parent or guardian. Info: 805-686-9522.
Dance
SANTA MARIA: Free Traditional Obon Dance Lessons every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans' Memorial Cultural Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.
SANTA MARIA: Everybody Can Dance is offering ballet classes for ages 2 and up, including adult classes. Tap is offered for ages 2 to 14, Dance Team is for ages 6 to 14 and a Hula Workout is for ages 12 to adult. The studio is located at 628 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Classes start at $45 per month. Info: 805-937-6753 or www.everybodycandance.webs.com.
LOMPOC, Wednesdays: Tribal-style belly dance lessons, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Lompoc School of Dance, 311 North F St. Open to women of all ages, sizes and shapes. Drop-ins welcome. Cost: $12 each class; six for $60. Info: Dana Johnson, 805-709-4686.
ORCUTT, Wednesdays: Dance lessons, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oasis Center, 420 Soares Ave., Orcutt. For all ages of adults, beginners and beyond. New class begins first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $36 for four weeks. Dance type rotates among ballroom, Latin, swing and night club. Private lessons and choreography for weddings and quinceaneras available by appointment. Info: 805-928-7799 and Kings Dance on Facebook.
SANTA MARIA, Thursdays: Folk and round dance, 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 207.
LOMPOC, Wednesdays and Thursdays: Line Dance Instruction, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Half Century Club, 341 N. N St. Refresh your memory or learn new dance skills. Great exercise. Ages 18 and over welcome. Info: 805-736-6669.
Make Music
ARROYO GRANDE, Fridays: The Gran Cortina Singers practice, 11 a.m., Cortina D’Arroyo Grande, 241 N. Courtland. Anyone age 55 and older is welcome. Info: 805-473-2770.
ORCUTT, Mondays: The Coastal Voices practice, 7 to 9 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3945 S. Bradley Road. Singers of all vocal ranges are welcome. Info: 805-937-5827.
ORCUTT, Tuesdays: Central City Chordsmen practice, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley Road. All men and boys who like to sing a four-part harmony are invited. Info: 805-937-4919.
ORCUTT, Thursdays: Tri-city Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines practice, 6:45 to 9:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley Road. Women of all ages are invited to sing and perform. Info: 805-736-7572.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Thursdays: San Luis Obispo County Band, 7 to 9 p.m., in the San Luis Obispo High School band room, 1499 San Luis Drive. All ages welcome, must have basic proficiency of band instrument. Info: 775-813-5186 or www.slocountyband.org.
SANTA YNEZ, Thursdays: Valley Wind Ensemble, practice 7 p.m. Thursdays, Santa Ynez High School Music Room, 2975 E. Highway 246. Anyone who can read music and has own instrument is invited to join this community band of brass, woodwind and percussion players. Info: 805-688-8728.
Child’s Play
ARROYO GRANDE: Toddler Time, 11 a.m. Saturdays, with stories and activities for children 18 to 36 months, accompanied by an adult; Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, with each day featuring a different theme, Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Info: 805-473-7161.
GROVER BEACH: Grover Beach Community Library, 230 North 9th St., is offering group story time to students of preschool and day care providers. Info and to schedule a field trip: 805-481-4131.