Toys for Tots Poker Run
The Santa Maria Valley Bike Run will host the 13th Annual Toys for Tots Poker Run on Sunday Nov. 4 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road.
The poker run is $25 per bike (or any type of vehicle) and includes a poker hand, Elks chicken dinner, and live music by Three For All. There will also be over $1,000 in raffle prizes available and ride T-shirts. Extra everything is available for purchase (poker hands, food, T-shirts, etc). All bikes and vehicles are welcome.
Registration is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. All motorcycles and vehicles are welcome to attend and all proceeds go directly to the local Toys for Tots program.
Besides the Elks, poker stops include, Mr. Ricks in Avila Beach, Manrock Brewing in Arroyo Grande, and the Santa Maria Brewing Company's Nipomo Taproom.
Participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated directly to the Toys for Tots charity. Local businesses are asked to donate gift certificates or merchandise for prizes. Sponsorships are also sought.
More info: Steve Jones, 805-270-5077 or smvbikerun@gmail.com.
Fine Art Painting Exhibit and Sale
Longtime friends and award-winning artists Carrie Givens, Susan Belloni and Renee Kelleher present their new show Cornucopia: Seasons & Scenery. They celebrate the change of seasons and the abundance of nature in their landscape paintings with an exhibit and sale that runs Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. The public is invited to join them at a reception for the artists on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Peter Pan at Marian Theatre
A musical the entire family will cherish and long remember, Peter Pan is playing in Santa Maria’s Marian Theatre, 870 S. Bradley Rd., Nov. 8 through Dec. 23. Based on the J.M. Barrie classic tale, Peter Pan is full of magic, warmth, and adventure, making it one of the most beloved stories for the stage of all time.
Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical adventure of a lifetime. The travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Neverland tribe, and a band of bungling pirates led by the villainous Captain Hook.
Director Mark Booher said that PCPA’s Peter Pan will deliver a highly immersive and personal experience to the audience unlike anything else. “The designers are creating an environment so that the actors and the audience can have the most lively interchange possible. Our audience is going to be in contact with the play in a way that we don’t often get to experience. So much of the play is going to happen right out with the audience,” explained Booher. And yes, Peter Pan and the Darling children are going to fly!
Tickets are $33.50 to $50 with discounts for senior, student, child, military, and preview performances Nov. 8 and 9. Pricing is based on day, time, and may increase upon demand. Box Office 805-922-8313. Internet: www.pcpa.org.
Trunk or Treat
Toyota of Santa Maria is hosting a kid-friendly and family-fun Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 8 p.m., 700 E. Betteravia Road. Fun will include Trunk or Treating with lots of candy, face painting, bounce house, kids games, kids crafts, kid friendly scary movie, food and candy. Bring your kids and family.