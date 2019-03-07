'The Wolves'
A club soccer team comprised of nine high school girls with distinct personalities navigate big questions and wage tiny battles with the fervent exuberance of a pack of adolescent warriors and show what it takes to make The Wolves a winning team.
PCPA's production of Sara DeLappe's "The Wolves, is onstage at the Severson Theatre through March 24.
The play, a 2017 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in drama, premiered in 2016 and received the American Playwriting Foundation’s inaugural Relentless Award and a 2017 Obie Award. It was nominated by Outer Critics Circle for best play/emerging playwright.
PCPA's cast is comprised of conservatory acting students, along with resident artists Katie Fuchs-Wackowski as 25 and Kitty Balay as Soccer Mom. (All team members are referred to by their jersey number.)
"The Wolves" is directed by Karin Hendricks, with scenic design by Jason Bolen, costume design by Robin Newell, lighting design by Tim Thistleton and sound design by Elisabeth Weidner. The stage manager is Christine Collins.
For tickets, which are $38 to $50, call the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.
Soul train
Masters of Soul will perform Sunday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande.
Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music, an evening of endless hit songs by the greatest musicians of the era.
The ten-piece ensemble, consisting of six singers and a four-piece backup band, presents unforgettable classics by Gladys Knight and the Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Temptations, the Four Tops, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Barry White, Sam and Dave, James Brown and many more.
For those who lived through those years, it is the ultimate stroll down memory lane.
For those who missed out on those years, it's a crash course in great American music.
Tickets, which are $39 to $55, can be purchased at the box office, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., by calling 805-489-9444 or online at http://clarkcenter.org/ for tickets.
Afternoon Tea
Apple Farm Restaurant, located at 2015 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, will hold an Afternoon Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9.
Enjoy an eclectic tea on the beautiful garden patio at the Apple Farm Restaurant with tea sandwiches, special desserts and baked treats, a selection of teas, and a tour of our gardens and rooms. Seating is limited.
Your $42 ticket will include a selection of three teas, mini fruit tart, apple crisp, petit four, finger sandwiches, spinach and tomato pinwheel, chilled vegetable quiche and a tour of gardens and rooms.
For more information or tickets, call 805-544-2040 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com.
Closing weekend
"Steel Magnolias," one of the country’s most popular comedies, closes its run Sunday, March 10, at the Great American Melodrama, located on Highway 1 in Oceano.
Set in Louisiana in the 1980s, Robert Harling's charming play is the tale of six Southern women who gather under the hairdryers at their local salon to gossip, laugh and share stories and insults. Full of big characters, big hair and big laughs, the events turn serious when the group shares a tragic loss.
The women are "delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.”
Robyne Parrish directs the Melodrama's stage production, featuring Suzy Newman as M’Lynn, Patty Thayer as Clairee, Katie Worley Beck as Annelle, Eleise Moore as Truvy, Bonner Church as Ouiser and Rebecca Tucker as Shelby.
Following each performance of "Steel Magnolias" is the brand-new vaudeville revue, The Queens of Comedy, a tribute to comedians from the last 100 years that features song, dance and comedy. It’s directed by Sarah Wussow and features choreography by Katie Fuchs Wackowski.
Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $23 to $30, with discounts available for groups, seniors, students, active military and children. For tickets or information, call the Melodrama Box Office at 805-489-2499 or visit www.americanmelodrama.com.