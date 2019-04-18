McCreery concert
Country music superstar Scotty McCreery will make his debut appearance at the Solvang Festival Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Since McCreery's 2011 debut after winning “American Idol,” he has been rated one of country music’s hottest new stars, with nearly 3 million albums sold. He made history when he became the youngest male artist of any genre and the first country music artist whose debut album entered at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
"Clear as Day" was certified platinum for sales of 1 million units in just 13 weeks and became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011. The singles “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble with Girls” were also certified platinum.
McCreery won the New Artist of the Year award at both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and the American Country Awards, and received the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “The Trouble with Girls.”
Saturday's concert, which launches the festival's 45th anniversary season, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit theater, which is located at 420 2nd St.
Tickets are $65 to $145 and can be purchased at https://www.solvangfestivaltheater.org/.
Annual SpringFest
Lompoc’s 33rd annual SpringFest celebration takes over Ryon Park beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, and continuing through Sunday, April 21.
The event, which will allow free entry into the park, will feature many of the mainstays that attendees have come to expect — such as a carnival, live music and several vendor booths with various foods, artwork and crafts — but there will also be some new additions.
One of the new features this year will be an Easter Egg Hunt planned for 11:30 a.m. Sunday. That hunt will be separate from the city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at River Park.
Other events this weekend will include a car/motorcycle show on Saturday, a community mural that will be painted throughout the day by kids and adults on Saturday, an arm-wrestling competition beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday and a “Bartender Olympics” race at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The park will open at 11 a.m. each day, with festivities continuing until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and concluding at 8 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will be open from 2:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on SpringFest, visit www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/springfest.
'Bright Ones'
What happens when a group of talented kids from a performing arts school are faced with an impossible challenge — create a showcase in only two weeks that shows the world how they were created to shine?
Find out on Monday, April 22, only at 6:30 p.m. as Edwards Stadium 14 & RPX in the Santa Maria Town Center mall screens "Bright Ones."
From the creative minds of award-winning Bethel Music, comes this high-energy and heartfelt story by writer/directors Fred Vassallo and David Noroña that combines dance with songs to reveal that even kids can change the world, when they find their voice and tell their story.
"Bright Ones" is an uplifting and moving film that will inspire the whole family.
Purchase advance tickets for $12.50 online at www.fathomevents.com or www.fandango.com.
Silkroad Ensemble
UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Grammy Award-winning Silkroad Ensemble performing the world premiere of their new project, "Heroes Take Their Stands," for their 20th anniversary tour on Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., in Santa Barbara.
This bold new project tells the story of heroic figures from diverse cultures including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Elektra from Greek mythology, Arjuna from Hindu epic poetry and others, through five new works commissioned from members and friends of the ensemble.
Tickets, which are $35 to $55 general public and $15 for UCSB students (current student ID required), can be purchased by phone at 805-893-3535 or online at www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or www.granadasb.org. A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.