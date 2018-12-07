11th Annual Rotary Christmas & Holiday Sing-Along
The Arroyo Grande Rotary Club will hold its "11th Annual Christmas & Holiday Sing-Along" on Sunday, Dec. 16. The 4 p.m. matinee will be in Arroyo Grande’s Clark Center, 487 Fair Oaks Ave. Attendees are invited to enjoy regional music and performing groups while also joining their family and friends in singing all their favorite Christmas and holiday songs.
This community event annually caps off the holiday season leading up to Christmas while also supporting local performing arts groups with the show’s net proceeds. Arrangements are now being made for special appearances by Santa Claus, plus complimentary holiday goodies and drinks will be provided for everyone in the lobby at the conclusion of the show.
This December’s show is entitled “A Swingin’ Christmas.” Second year Musical Director Tricia Stewart has created the show and assembled the talent. Returning performers will include the Estero Brass, the Lucia Mar Youth Choir and the Grande Ringers from the Arroyo Grande United Methodist Church.
New to the show this year will be the New Life Carolers, the Cross Traffic A Cappella Singers and spirited local swing dancers. Rounding out the performers onstage will be pianist Dennis Eiler. Vibraphonist Brad Lusk will entertain attendees as they arrive to the festively decorated Clark Center Lobby. Audience Sing-Along songs include "Deck the Halls," "Jingle Bells" and "The 12 Days of Christmas."
Each year the Arroyo Grande Rotary Club donates the net proceeds from the singalong to local school music and arts programs. Info: agrotary.org.
Tickets for the Christmas and Holiday Sing-Along are $12 for adults and $6 for children and students and are available from the Clark Center Box Office at 805-489-9444 or www.clarkcenter.org. Family discount pricing (in advance only at the Box Office) allows three to five family members to attend for $30. It is suggested that all tickets be purchased well in advance in anticipation of a sellout.
Michele Knecht Mosaic Art
An artist reception for Michele Knecht Mosaic Art will be 5 p.m. tonight at CORE Family Winery, 105 W. Clark Ave. in Old Orcutt.
Michele's work can be viewed and purchased at Core Family Winery until Dec. 30.
Knecht creates a variety of colorful mosaics using stained glass, tempered glass, beads, shells and other found objects. For more information, visit: www.mknechtmosaic.com, or www.facebook.com/MKMosaic.
Celebrate the Holidays with the Santa Ynez Master Chorale
The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale invites the public to celebrate the holidays and the chorale’s 40th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Solvang Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.
This year the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, youth ensemble and professional orchestra with special guests, will present a “twofer” (two for one) program of classical and not-so-classical holiday music celebrating Christmas. Concertgoers can also enjoy a private Champagne reception celebrating the chorale’s 40th anniversary ($100 donation) at 6 p.m. preceding Saturday’s concert.
The “twofer” begins with the chorale and orchestra presenting Bach’s powerful "Magnificat," an exuberant and dramatic composition written in Leipzig for 1723 Christmas vespers followed by more contemporary and lyrical compositions and holiday carols. The Valley Wind Ensemble, Mystique (a local, girls’ a capella group) and the chorale’s youth ensemble will contribute to the celebration with their own selections, and the youth ensemble will close the concert with a carol singalong.
Tickets may be purchased for just the concerts or for the Saturday concert and reception at www.syvchorale.org. A special 40th anniversary souvenir program is included in the ticket price.