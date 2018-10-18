Quique Escamilla performs in Guadalupe
JUNO award-winner Quique Escamilla will perform a "Free Family Concert" at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St., Guadalupe at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! opens its 14th season of free family concerts and community outreach with Escamilla performing original songs in Spanish and English inspired by the political and social issues of today. Originally from Chiapas, Mexico, this multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter blends Mexican folk music such as huapango and rancheras with jazz, pop, rock and ska.
Escamilla also performs 7 p.m. Friday at Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Rd., Goleta, and 7 p.m. Sunday at Marjorie Luke Theatre, Santa Barbara Junior High, 721 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara.
Reception and CD signing with the artists follow the concerts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. More info: www.facebook.com/vivaelartesb
Haunt at the Showgrounds
Experience the heart-pounding haunted-house style attraction, consisting of three separate, frightful haunts at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara tonight and Saturday. Bring your friends to give yourself a better chance of making it out of the haunted showgrounds.
"Haunt at the Showgrounds" will be running from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Recommended for ages 13 and up unless accompanied by an adult. There are three separate attractions - The Tunnel of Terror, The Barn and The Hall of Darkness.
There are three options for online tickets: 1. Print out each ticket to be scanned at the box office upon arrival. You will then receive individual tickets to the haunts (recommended). 2. Show each ticket on mobile phone to be scanned at box office upon arrival. You will then receive individual tickets to the haunts (recommended). 3. Pick up your ticket at the box office, with ID. You will then receive individual tickets to the haunts. All tickets can be picked up and used on either night. Price is $8 general admission or all three haunts for $20. More information: receptionist@earlwarren.com or 805-687-0766 and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/162445337995923/
Joan Baez 'Fare Thee Well Tour'
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Baez returns to Santa Barbara as she says goodbye to life on the road with her Fare Thee Well Tour 2018, Thursday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara.
"What has given my life deep meaning, and unending pleasure, has been to use my voice in the battle against injustice," Baez said.
UCSB Arts & Lectures is presenting Baez as part of her final formal, extended tour. Her new album, "Whistle Down the Wind," gathers material by some of her favorite composers, including Tom Waits, Josh Ritter, Eliza Gilkyson and Mary Chapin Carpenter.
The soundtrack for the tumultuous '60s is heard on Baez's remarkably timeless Vanguard LPs, and from the beginning, her life's work was mirrored in her music. Baez sang about freedom and civil rights everywhere, from the backs of flatbed trucks in Mississippi to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s March on Washington in 1963, and her spirit of activism has remained intertwined in her life and music throughout the decades.
Baez received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th annual Grammy Awards in 2007. The 50th anniversary of Baez's debut at the 1959 Newport Folk Festival was underscored by the PBS American Masters series premiere of her life story, "Joan Baez: How Sweet The Sound (2009)."
Baez's landmark debut album of 1960 was honored by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences in 2011, which inducted it into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, and by the Library of Congress in 2015, which selected it to be preserved in the National Recording Registry.
In 2011, Amnesty International bestowed on Baez its highest honor, the Ambassador of Conscience Award, in recognition of her exceptional leadership in the fight for human rights.
Tickets to the Nov. 1 event are $50-$125 general public and $20 for UCSB students. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)
For tickets or more information www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, 805-893-3535, Arlington Theatre at 805-963-4408, www.axs.com/venues/2330/arlington-theatre-santa-barbara-tickets
'Live at Central Park [Revisited]'
Award-winning recording artists Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers revisit a magical performance of Simon & Garfunkel's music on Sat., Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
In September of 1981, after over 10 years of separation, Simon and Garfunkel came together for an unforgettable reunion concert in Central Park. The concert surpassed all expectations, attracting over 500,000 people, and setting the record as the 7th largest concert attendance in history.
Clark Center Association will present Live in Central Park [revisited]: Simon & Garfunkel at the Clark Center, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande.
With dulcet vocals harmonizing over lilting guitar, you'll hear all the beloved poetic masterpieces that made Simon & Garfunkel famous: "Mrs. Robinson," "Homeward Bound," "America," "Scarborough Fair," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "The Sound of Silence," and many more.
The performance will also include many of Paul Simon's solo hits, including: "Me and Julio Down by the School Yard," "Still Crazy after all these Years," Kodachrome," and "50 Ways to Leave your Lover." The duo also perform the Everly Brothers hit: Wake Up Little Susie."
Tickets for Live in Central Park [revisited]: Simon & Garfunkel are $49 - $56 and are on sale now. Call (805) 489-9444 for tickets or come to the Clark Center Box Office at 487 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Clark Center website at clarkcenter.org/event/live-at-central-park-revisited-simon-garfunkel-tribute/
For more information on shows at the Clark Center call the box office at 805-489-9444. For more information on the Clark Center Association and its productions, call (805) 489-4196, email info@clarkcenter.org or visit us on the web at www.clarkcenter.org.