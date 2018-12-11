Dem club to host executive director of Death Penalty Focus
The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley will host Magdaleno “Leno” Rose-Avila, executive director of Death Penalty Focus, at their upcoming holiday dinner. He will be followed by special presentations, entertainment, and a silent auction. This annual event will be held Thursday, Dec. 20, and is open to the public.
Death Penalty Focus (DPF) is one of the world’s largest organizations solely dedicated to ending capital punishment. It was founded in 1988 by actor and activist, Mike Farrell, and utilizes public education, grassroots organizing and political advocacy, media outreach, and coalition building to abolish the death penalty. In addition to being a life-long human rights activist, Rose-Avila is also a published writer.
The dinner and party will be held at the local United Domestic Workers of America (UDW) headquarters, 402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a turkey dinner served at 6 p.m. A vegetarian option is also available. Reservations and payment of $40 per person must be paid in advance and received by Monday, Dec. 17. Space is limited. Use the ActBlue link at santamariademocrats.info to pay online, or deliver or mail your check to DCSMV headquarters, 327 Plaza Drive, Suite 2, Santa Maria, CA, 93454. Office hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to indicate if you prefer the vegetarian meal. Table sponsorships are also available with name on event poster. Info: 805-349-2708.
"Hot Swingin' Jazz" fundraiser for jazz camp
The Pacific Swing from the Central Coast and the Starlight Dreamband from San Luis Obispo will be playing “Hot Swingin’ Jazz” to raise funds for jazz camp scholarships for area teens and young adults. Event will be 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Basin Street Regulars’ Sunday afternoon Concert at the Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building, 780 Bello St.
Jam session starts at 11 a.m. (musicians are invited to bring their instruments and join in). There will be a Holiday Buffet and champagne. Bring a dish to share (salad, desert or an appetizer) or throw $5 into the pot. For more information call 805-937-8402 or go to www.pismojazz.com or email pismojazz2015@gmail.com.
The Starlight Dream Band is comprised of musicians within the greater San Luis Obispo area. Spearheaded by Robert Alberts and Mitch Latting, the band performs big band and dance music including American standards and various styles of popular music. The bands plays the fourth and fifth Saturdays of each month at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.
Pacific Swing has been jazzin’ it up on the Central Coast of California since 2008. These local musicians have joined forces to have a fun time while sharing their love of the jazz genre, including traditional, swing, bebop, Latin, and more progressive jazz styles. They were recently featured at Puffers of Pismo during the 2018 Jazz Jubilee by the Sea. The band line-up includes Terry Handy as Leader and on bass, Mike Madden on drums, George Smith on piano, Lee Irwin on tenor and alto sax and Del Gomes on clarinet and soprano sax.
Solvang Nativity Pageant
The 35th Solvang Nativity Pageant has been a tradition during the holiday season for several decades and is part of the annual Solvang Julefest Celebration. The Pageant, under the direction of Janette Swanson, is an elaborately staged presentation of the Nativity story featuring live animals, music and narration by an all-volunteer cast. Special guest musical artists this year are Maurice Sklar, violinist and Julie Meyer, Dove Award nominated singer/songwriter, both Central Coast residents. This year, the Inner Light Gospel Choir of Santa Barbara will be joining them.
The production will be Saturday in Solvang’s outdoor Festival Theater at 420 Second St. There will be performances at 5 and 7 p.m. Admission is free. The gates open at 4 p.m. for pre-show activities. There will be a food court serving hot food and drinks. Bring the whole family and remember to dress warmly. Blankets will be available.
For more information and to register for free tickets, go to www.SolvangNativityPageant.com.
The Blind Boys of Alabama Holiday Show
Six-time Grammy Award-winners The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform hidden gospel gems along with holiday standards and original songs at UCSB Campbell Hall at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The gospel titans will be joined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster, described by Rolling Stone as “pure magic to watch and hear,” setting the tone with a transformative opening set. The group was scheduled to perform locally last year, but was cancelled due to the wildfires.
Tickets are $35-$50 for general public, $15 for UCSB students.
Directions: Take US-101 to the Los Carneros Road exit. Turn right onto Los Carneros and follow across Hollister Avenue (the third traffic signal). Take the first left possible onto Mesa Road. Continue straight on Mesa Road past the stop sign near the fire station. Turn right at the second traffic signal, University Plaza, and park in lots 12, 16 or 18.