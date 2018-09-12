Broadway melodies
The Lompoc Pops Orchestra's first performance of its 22nd season will feature a full evening of Broadway hits alongside six outstanding soloists, all with extensive professional backgrounds.
The concert, which will be conducted by Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff, is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, in the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St., in downtown Lompoc.
Alhadeff is also the conductor for Opera San Luis Obispo and State Street Ballet in Santa Barbara.
Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $5 for full-time students with student ID at the door. Children 12 and under are free.
For ticket reservations, call 805-735-6463, and for more information, visit www.lompocpopsorchestra.org.
Opening night
"Scary Poppins" is returning to the Great American Melodrama beginning Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., and continuing through Nov. 11.
In the audience favorite, Young Jack and Jill Peabody live in Victorian London with their widowed father, a nutty inventor with little time to pay attention to his children. But when the children write to their favorite Super Nanny, they get more than they bargained for. Instead of Mary Poppins they end up with her bizarre twin sister, Scary Poppins. And when an evil Russian ambassador shows up desperate to get his hands on one of Professor Peabody’s inventions, it’s up to Scary Poppins to save the day.
Full of hilarious song satires and pop culture references, this show is a “practically perfect” parody for the whole family.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at 805-489-2499 or visit www.americanmelodrama.com.
The Great American Melodrama, located on Highway 1 in Oceano, just three miles south of Pismo Beach, has been providing professional family entertainment on the Central Coast since 1975.
Unplugged, the sequel
The first Electric Car Show to be held in Lompoc is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16, to climax National Drive Electric Week, a show spokesman said.
All-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles will be on display from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 111 South I St. near West Ocean Avenue.
Cars expected to be on display include the Nissan Leaf, the BMW i3, Tesla models S, X and 3 and Chevrolet Bolt and Volt.
Anyone who drives an all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle can participate by putting the car on display and being on hand to talk to visitors about the advantages of driving electric, said show spokesman Robert McCaston.
Drivers will start setting up their cars at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact McCaston at 805-865-6782 or rmccaston@gmail.com or visit https://driveelectricweek.org.
How 'bout them apples?
It's apple season, and what better way to celebrate than to head for the Apples and Honey Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Park, 1400 Osos St., in San Luis Obispo.
It's free and family-family friendly, and will feature apple fruit booths, apple-themed games, apple-related arts and crafts for kids, artists' booths, apple and honey tasting, gourmet applesauce, baked goods, including baked apples galore, food vendors, face painting and storytelling by local children’s book author Bonnie Lady Lee (www.bonnieleebooks.com).
There will also be a horn-blowing contest, an animal showcase from Atascadero’s Charles Paddock Zoo and live music.
The event, sponsored by the JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo, coincides with the start of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. In keeping with the holiday, kosher hot dogs and the Jewish pastry rugelach will also be served.
The first 100 people get a free gift.
Collective benefit
Join supporters, families and friends at an all-ages event Saturday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Varian Ranch, located at 8250 Orcutt Road in Arroyo Grande, to support the work of the Movement Arts Collective.
This family-oriented fundraiser will introduce the mission and goals of the collective, help raise funds to meet those goals and deliver lots of fun in a outdoor ranch environment.
There will be food, a cash bar, games for kids and dancing with a live DJ, and a silent auction and a live auction of desserts and other items.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids aged 4 to 12 and children 3 and under are free.
For more information and tickets, call 805-439-1727 or visit www.movementartscollective.org/.
What is the goal of the Movement Arts Collective?
"To enhance the artistic landscape of the local and regional community through dance performance, education, and outreach, building both the artists and the audiences of the future," according to its website.
Sparks will fly
The DANA Adobe Cultural Center's monthly Sunday Speaker series continues Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. with Isaac Sparks as the featured subject.
Sparks was known as an otter hunter, merchant and friend and business associate of Capt. William G. Dana.
In 1843, Sparks received Rancho Huasna, a 22,153-acre land grant in present-day San Luis Obispo County. His life and rancho will be the focus of the presentation by Wanda Porter.
Did you know that Sparks Street in Nipomo is named after Isaac J. Sparks?
Admission is free for DANA members and $5 for everyone else.
For more information, call 805-929-5679.
The center is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo.