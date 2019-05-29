Pismo Classic Car Show
The 2019 Pismo Beach classic car show begins Friday, May 31, and kicks into high gear through Sunday, June 2, with hot rods, classic cars, muscle cars, and resto mods.
The 34th annual event raises funds for Folds of Honor Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, and the Pismo Beach K-9 Unit and is organized by Just Cruisin’ Productions. The show attracted over 300 classic car entries in its inaugural event in June 1986 and grew to over 800 entries in 2018 with nearly 200,000 visitors.
Just Cruisin’ Productions has organized the event since 2001. Donations are generated from the proceeds of The Classic at Pismo and disbursed to various charities benefitting children and injured veterans. Just Cruizin’s Life Foundation as a nonprofit group donates significant funds to Make A Wish Foundation, Ronal McDonald House, Folds of Honor, and the Jerry L Pettis Loma Linda Veterans’ Hospital.
For schedule information and more to go https://theclassicatpismobeach.com.
Art in the Park
Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves is happy to announce the start of the 16th annual season! Great original art, handmade crafts, food, music and stunning views all in one convenient location, Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach on the bluff overlooking the ocean. Mark down the first Sunday of the month from May to December. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission and free parking. For more information to go http://www.artintheparkshellbeach.com.