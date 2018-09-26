Season opener
In the opening concert of the Santa Maria Philharmonic 2018-19 Season, "Amore Lyrical Love," concertgoers will hear the passionate and lyrical sounds of the 18th-century orchestra.
Also recognizable will be the overture to Glinka’s Opera Ruslan and Ludmilla and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, once claimed as impossible to play, with its double stops, glissandos and leaps.
Violinist Amy Sze will perform. This 17-year-old musician, who grew up in San Luis Obispo, is a regular in the orchestra. In 2015, she was chosen as one of the winners of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Junior Concerto Competition, and played a movement of a Mozart Concerto with the orchestra. She returns this time as a professional soloist, which will make for an exciting reunion.
Schubert’s dreamy and lyrical Unfinished Symphony is the larger symphonic work on this program. It is filled with the tenderness and beauty prevalent in so many of Schubert's works. The nickname "Unfinished" is a reference to the two movement structure, rather than three of four movements of a standard symphonic work.
The concert, conducted by Michael Nowak, begins at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 605 E. McCoy Lane, in Santa Maria. Tickets are $15 to $45, and can be purchased in advance at smphilharmonic.org. For more information, call 805-925-0412.
Chalk it up!
Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation will host its seventh annual Chalk Festival on Saturday, Sep. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The family-friendly free community art event will turn Old Town Orcutt into a gallery of vibrant street murals.
The festival will feature the work of famed chalk artist Ever Galvez and talented local artist Ruben Espinoza. Enjoy a fun-filled day with food, entertainment, artisan/community booths and arts and crafts for children.
For more information, visit http://www.orcuttarts.com/chalk-festival.html. Artists can register there, too.
Boots & Brews
Hurry, tickets are selling fast. The producers of the legendary California Beer Festival will present the inaugural Boots & Brews Country Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 8:45 p.m. at the Madonna Inn Meadows, located at 100 Madonna Road, in San Luis Obispo.
The lineup includes Faren Rachels, Tyler Rich, Carly Pearce, Frankie Ballard and Jake Owen will headline at 7:30 p.m.
The fest is all about celebrating friends, cold beer and great country music, the promoters say. So, grab your best dancing boots and get ready for this amazing country roster. Food from local vendors and ice cold beer will be available for purchase.
Tickets, which start at $15, are available at eventbrite.com. There is also a parking fee.
For more information, visit https://www.bootsandbrews.com/slo.
Kids come first
The Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation will hold its fifth annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 28, at Monarch Dunes at Trilogy Golf Course in Nipomo. Tee time is 9:30 a.m.
Corporate sponsors and community partners can also make a "Hole in One" with donations.
The goal is to raise $22,000 to match last year's effort for the 1,300 students attending the Guadalupe Union School District.
The cost is $125 per person or $500 per team and includes green fees and cart, breakfast and snacks, drinks on the court, lunch samples provided by sponsors, dinner, awards and raffle prizes.
For more information, visit www.guadusd.org.
Harvest fest time
The 81st Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 28, and continues through Saturday, Sept. 29, in the village of Arroyo Grande, celebrating its roots and agricultural history. This year’s theme is "Harvesting Happiness."
The festival begins Friday at 4 p.m. in Olohan Alley with music by Akuusa, followed by the opening ceremonies, national anthem, grand sarshal introduction, announcement of Scarecrow Contest winners and then music by the Juke Joint Jammers, the Rotary Fish Fry, arts and craft booths, and the movie "Ferdinand" at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday begins at 10 a.m. with the Harvest Festival Parade. Following the parade, Balooney the Clown will be the emcee at the Rotary Bandstand for the Diaper Derby and other events.
Critical Mass will be featured at the Centennial Gazebo, playing classic rock.
At Agricultural Pavilion will be produce displays, farm animals, and country music from local trio the McKinley Boys.
Bring your home baked items for the baking competition and home-grown fruit, vegetables and cut flowers for the homegrown competition. There will also be a pie-eating contest and wheelbarrow races.
For the updated Harvest Festival schedule, visit agharvestfestival.com, https://www.facebook.com/villageofag or https://www.instagram.com/agharvestfestival/.