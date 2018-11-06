Monarch migration mystery
Every fall, tens of thousands of colorful monarch butterflies return to the California coast to spend the winter. Jessica Griffiths of Morro Coast Audubon Society will give a fun and informative talk about these unique visitors on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.
Griffiths will discuss surprising facts about monarch biology, the amazing ways that monarchs migrate and navigate, and will give pointers about where to go around San Luis Obispo County to see this seasonal phenomenon.
The presentation is $5 for garden members, $10 for nonmembers and free for kids. It will be followed at 2 p.m. by a free docent-led tour of the garden at 3450 Dairy Creek Road. It is spread out on 150 acres in El Chorro Regional Park off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.
No preregistration is required. For more information visit slobg.org.
Pine needle basket weaving
Join artist Elizabeth Bear at the SLO Botanical Garden as she explores the ancient art of pine needle basket weaving in the Oak Glen Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bear will guide attendees through the process of creating beautiful, fragrant and sustainable pieces of artwork at this intimate workshop.
“A basket reflects the person who makes it … There’s no machine that can make a basket,” says Bear. Just bring sharp scissors, imagination and a bagged lunch, as the artist provides all materials and her masterful insight. Each participant will make their own basket and start a second basket to work on at home. The workshop also includes a lecture on sustainable harvesting and tree kindness.
The garden is at 3450 Dairy Creek Road. Workshop is $100 for garden members, $130 for nonmembers. Preregistration required. For more information, photos, and to register, visit slobg.org.
Master guitarist Estas Tonne
Master guitarist Estas Tonne will perform on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 1 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo.
Estas Tonne brings his spiritual sounds and velocity of excitement to his first ever U.S. tour, "The Breath of Sound," which focuses on sounds with a different acoustic frequency and vibrational level to have a profound effect on all living things. Tonne chose the name of the tour to encourage everyone to “breathe while they listen.” Through bold guitar, art, culture, and spirituality, Tonne takes us on a journey where you may learn more about yourself, than anything else.
“Life is breathing as music through each of us. While trusting our breath, we trust life to sing that very song, which is the reason why all of us exist," Tonne said. His music is a raw fusion of classical structure, technique of Flamenco, roots of Gypsy, characteristics of Latin and Electronic Soundscapes.
Tickets are available online at pacslo.org.
For more information about Estas Tonne and The Breath of Sound tour, visit EstasTonne.com or www.estastonne2018.com.