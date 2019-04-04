Havana Cuba All-Stars
Cal Poly Arts presents "Asere! A Fiesta Cubana," featuring musicians and dancers of the Havana Cuba All-Stars, at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7.
This high-energy concert delivers a lively and colorful celebration of Cuban music and dance styles in a joyous spectacle filled with rich culture.
Tickets, which are $58 for adults and $30.40 for students, can be purchased in advance at the on-campus box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, by phone at 805-756-4849 and online at www.calpolyarts.org.
Pops concert
The Lompoc Pops Orchestra, a 45-piece semi-professional orchestra composed of Central Coast musicians, will present its Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
A wide variety of well-known, popular music will be featured, including several popular Tango pieces, complete with ballroom dancers. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for full-time students of all ages (student ID at the door will be required). Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
For tickets, call 805-735-6463.
Artists' reception
A reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, for artists Sheryl Knight and Linda Mutti, who are celebrating spring with an exhibition titled "For the Joy of Painting" at Gallery Los Olivos.
Meet Knight and Mutti for an artist reception where they will discuss their works and travels.
In the exhibit, both award-winning artists feature their traditional genres of oils and pastels on canvas and linen.
"For the Joy of Painting" is free to the public and runs through April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the gallery, located at 2920 Grand Ave., in Los Olivos.
'Bloomsday' closing
The Lompoc Civic Theatre's production of “Bloomsday,” an Irish time-traveling love story, continues Friday, April 5, Saturday, April, 6 and Sunday, April 7 at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St., in Lompoc.
Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday, and tickets are $15 to 18.
“Bloomsday,” written in 2015 by Steven Dietz, tells the story of Robert, an American who returns to Dublin to reunite with Cait, the woman who captured his heart 35 years ago. Dancing backward through time, the older couple retraces their steps on Bloomsday, which celebrates the novel “Ulysses” by James Joyce.
That day, the older versions come across their younger selves. How do choices echo through time and what do these chance meetings really mean? The story uses humor and heartache to make an appeal for making the most of the present before it becomes the past.
The cast features Craig Scott as Robert, Anne Ramsey as Cait and Charlie Frank and Nikki Stark as the characters’ younger selves, Robbie and Caithleen.
Larry McLellan directs, with Pat Roby serving as assistant director.
For more information visit the Lompoc Civic Theatre Facebook page or call 805-735-2281.
Book signing
Filmmaker Stephanie Bennett will hold a signing at The Book Loft of her book based on her 1987 documentary “Hail! Hail! Rock ’n’ Roll," starring Chuck Berry. The event will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 1680 Mission Drive, in Solvang.
The book reveals the behind-the-scenes story of the rock legend.
Bennett will discuss her new book, "Johnny B. Bad: Chuck Berry and the Making of Hail! Hail! Rock ’n’ Roll."
For more information about the author and the book, visit www.johnnybbadbook.com.
At the Fremont
The Fremont Theater presents Space Jesus with special guests BUKU, Huxley Anne and Eazybaked on Saturday, April 7, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets, which are $23 for this 16 years and older show, can be purchased at Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/. The theater is located at 1035 Monterey St.
For more information, call 805-546-8600.
Space Jesus is the feeling you get when you travel through a wormhole in a fresh pair of Jordans, his publicist writes.
Jasha Tull was born in New Jersey and raised on hip hop. With his alarm set to New York City's Hot 97 throughout elementary school, Tull started making beats at a young age, and created Space Jesus as a vessel to express his personal experiences through music.
"With a focus on alien bass lines, gangster beats and future feels, the Spaceman imprints his signature sound onto each genre he graces," the publicist continues. "After building a reputation for his dynamic live performances, and with appearances at EDC, Electric Forest, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and beyond under his belt, Space Jesus continues to explore the auditory universe in search of lower frequencies."