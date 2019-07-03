Free family barbecue
The American GI Forum will host a membership drive barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Veterans will be honored at the free family event. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages will be served.
The American GI Forum is a congressional-chartered veteran’s organization founded in 1948 to address the concerns of Mexican-American veterans. For more information on the Lompoc chapter, contact Cmdr. Virgilio Cortez at 805-714-1768.
'Last Flight Out'
Wed., July 17: 3 p.m. A book signing event will be held at The Book Loft in Solvang. The author, Robert Eringer will discuss his newest book and answer questions. The novel takes you on a journey unlike any other, running into Mark Twain, and others from bygone eras — all the while paying homage to an iconic TV series, The Twilight Zone. For more information, contact mail@bookloftsolvang.com or call 805-688-6010.
Dry land fishing workshop
Vintners 5 Miler
Sat., July 20, the 5th annual running event at Sanford Winery and Vineyards starts at 9 a.m. in front of the winery and covers a five-mile course suitable for runners of all abilities. The mixed terrain course, which includes a 350 ft. ascent to a scenic overlook with a commanding view of the Sanford estate vineyards on Santa Rosa Road, presents a challenge for experienced racers while the “Wine Walk” offers a mile-long course suitable for a leisurely stroll through the vineyard. Runners and walkers of all ages are eligible to participate in the Vintners 5 Miler. Registration for the event is available at www.sbvintnersrun.com.