Flips, twists and tumbles
Aerialists with San Luis Obispo’s Suspended Motion Aerial Arts will twist, tumble and soar while suspended on silks 25 feet above the stage in a Cirque de Soleil-style show with family-friendly fairy tales including “Cinderella,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Rapunzel.” “Peter Pan,” “Pinocchio” and “Alice in Wonderland” will also wow audiences.
Eventyr: Circus of Fairy Tales will take place on Memorial Day weekend, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors, students and children
For more information call 805-489-9444 or to go www.clarkcenter.org
Weekend beer fest
Memorial Day weekend has always been a beer weekend. This year will be no exception. Alumni return to the Madonna Inn meet up with beer lovers from all over who make this pilgrimage back to the Central Coast.
Admission includes souvenir taster, unlimited beer tastings, access to all the great music, all the fun you can have and maybe a few surprises.
BeerFest kicks off Friday with “Arts and Drafts” Connoisseur Tasting at the Alex Madonna Expo Center, featuring beer, food and music by Latin rocker Louie Ortega featuring Talia Ortega.
At Saturday’s Grand Tasting event at the Madonna Meadows, groove to performances by roots rock group Chase Walker Band and classic rock cover band Generation Gap while sampling craft beers by local breweries and nationally recognized brands.
Local shuttles are available at stops in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
For bus and admission packages, stops in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Buellton, Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande, go to eventbrite.com/e/beer-fest-at-madonna-meadows-santa-barbara-bus-tickets-60009041659?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Giant beer pong, cornhole, obstacle course, sumo and joust will be some of the games featured.
More info at www.memdaybeerfest.com