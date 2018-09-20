Cruzin’ for Life
The 15th annual Cruzin’ for Life Car Show and Friday Night Cruise will pull into Santa Maria on Friday, Sept. 21, and Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
The cancer survivor cruise on Broadway starts at 6 p.m. Friday, so bring your fold-up chair to watch all those gorgeous cars drive by.
The car show begins Friday at the Fairpark with a chicken barbecue at $10 per plate from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be live music by Burning James and the Funky Flames and a bounce house for the kids.
The free all-make, all-model show continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Steppin' Out will perform.
All proceeds stay local and benefit Marian Cancer Care Services, The American Cancer Society and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.
For more information, visit http://www.cruzinforlife.net/event_info.php
Naughty Oktoberfest
At Naughty Oak Brewing Company, Oktoberfest is the most wonderful time of the year for beer. This year's celebration kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, and continues through Saturday, Sept. 22, at 165 S. Broadway, Suite 102, in Orcutt.
There will be games, music and food on Friday. Scratch Cart will serve a German-style food menu, starting around 5 p.m. and Different Strings starts playing at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, First and Oak will serve food beginning at 4 p.m. and The Kicks play from 4 to 7 p.m.
There will be a stein special all weekend: Buy an oak stein and get it filled with Naughty's fest-style beer, the Lederhosen, for the pint price.
For more information, visit http://www.naughtyoak.com.
Molly and Murphys
Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys hit the Avila Beach Golf Resort stage on Wednesday, Sept. 26, with special guest Jake Burns, of Stiff Little Fingers, who will open the show.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the all-ages show begins at 6 p.m. at 6464 Ana Bay Road.
Formed in 1997, Flogging Molly combines Celtic music with punk rock to form what they call "a Guinness soaked musical body blow." They've released five albums, the latest being "Speed of darkness" in 2011. In time for St. Patrick's Day 2016, they released their first recording in five years, the single "The Hand of John L. Sullivan." The Boston-based band Dropkick Murphys plays a fusion of punk rock and traditional Irish folk.
Advance tickets, from $44.50 to $86.50, are available at Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, or online at https://www.eventbrite.com.
Mission Trail 5K
The Lompoc Valley Distance Club will hold its Mission Trail 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 22, at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park. The event replaces the former Valley of Flowers Half Marathon & 5K.
Like its predecessor, it will support the Nancy Perry Memorial Scholarships for graduating seniors from Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools.
The Mission Trail 5K will start at 9 a.m. Registration will open on race day at 8 a.m. in front of the Visitor’s Center at the mission. The entry fee is $30, which does not include entry into the mission’s park.
Because of the nature of the course, there will be no aid stations, according to the Distance Club. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water.
Each finisher will receive a medallion, and there will be unique male and female overall finisher’s awards, as well as two-deep awards in eight different age groups, according to organizers.
Tee off's at noon
The sixth annual People Helping People charity golf tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 21, at the Alisal River Course with sign-in at 11 a.m. and tee off at noon.
The event will benefit PHP programs that furnish health care to uninsured children and support healthy lifestyles for youth in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valleys.
Individual tournament fees are $150 per person and $500 for a foursome. Tee sponsorships are available for $250.
Tournament fees include 18 holes of golf, golf shirt, balls, raffle tickets and a delicious BBQ dinner. Every golfer has an opportunity to win a new car, donated by Vreeland Ford, in the “hole in one” contest. Players will also be eligible for cash team awards and be able to enter longest drive, closest to the pin, and putting and chipping contests. The tournament offers a total of $1,500 in cash prizes. The Marriott’s famous taco stand and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company will also be on hand.
For more information, call 805-686-0295.
Ya Ya Festival
The Ya Ya Festival, the first installment in the Tales from the Tavern fall concert series, is Saturday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., in Solvang.
Performing will be Dave Alvin, Ruthie Foster, Michael On Fire and Steve Poltz.
Vendors will include local wines and craft beers, restaurants and caterers, clothing, jewelry, hemp products, informational booths, arts and crafts and more.
The event will benefit Artist Advocacy Foundation, which aims to support artists who “aspire to inspire,” according to producer Ron Colone.
Tickets, which are $60, can be purchased online at https://talesfromthetavern.com/tftt-concerts/ or by calling 805-688-0383.