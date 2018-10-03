Corvette crazy
Join Vapor Trail Vettes on Saturday, Oct. 6, for its 14th Annual Corvette Blast at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway.
A car show starts off the day followed by a Poker Rallye, Gimmick Rallye, Game Rallye, Funkhana -- low-speed, light-hearted competition that will test your dexterity and patience, raffle drawing, 50/50 drawing and award dinner.
Here's the schedule:
9:30 to 11 a.m. -- People’s Choice Car Show/Rallye Tech Inspections
11 to noon -- No host lunch break
12:15 p.m. -- Mandatory drivers meeting
12:30 to 4 p.m. -- Rallyes (Hidden Hand and Poker, Gimmick, Game, Funkhana
5:30 p.m. -- Dinner, awards and raffles
Registered cars must have a driver and navigator to compete in the rallyes and funkhana.
Funds from this event will be donated to charities in the local area.
For more information visit, www.vaportrailvettes.com or contact Gale Haugen at 805-773-4515 or email galehaugen@charter.net.
Beer Fest
Try craft beer from local breweries, including Naughty Oak Brewing, Figueroa Mountain, SLO Brew, Central Coast Brewing, ManRock Brewing, Solvang Brewing, Firestone Walker, Tin City Cider, Telegraph Brewing, Rincon, and Captain Fatty's from Santa Barbara at the Third Annual Santa Maria Beer Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Elks Field, 622 S. McClelland St.
Santa Maria-style food truck fare from local favorites including Lidos, Vaqueras' Authentic Mexican Food, Cool Hand Luke's Steakhouse/Saloon and That Guy BBQ and Catering will be featured, and A Slice of Templeton will also have home-style beef jerky products available for purchase.
There will be beer pong, corn hole and other adult-oriented games.
This year's theme is "Reliving the '90s, and entertainment will be provided by '90s tribute band Flannel 101 as the headliner and local entertainer DJ Slick.
All event proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria's Kiwanis for Kids Foundation.
Tickets are $35 to $50 and can be purchased at www.nightout.com/events/santa-maria-beerfest-2018/tickets.
Dynamic duo
Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid, one of the Philippines most influential power couples in the entertainment industry, are coming to the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65 to $85.
Best known as “Asia’s Songbird,” Regine Velasquez is one of the best-selling Filipino pop singers of all time having sold 8.5 million records regionally. She first gained recognition by winning both the 1984 Ang Bagong Kampeon and the 1989 Asia-Pacific Song Contest. She rose to fame with the release of the single “Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang” from her self-titled debut album in 1987.
Joining Velasquez on stage will be her husband, Ogie Alcasid. As a singer-songwriter, actor, comedian, parodist and host, Alcasid is a fixture in the Filipino entertainment industry.
Before pursuing multiple philanthropic business projects and a career in television, Alcasid launched a music career as a balladeer in 1989. His debut single, “Nandito Ako” (I Am Here), from his gold-certified, self-titled album was awarded “Song of the Year” by Magic 89.9, a popular radio station in the Philippines.
Velasquez and Alcasid were married in 2010 and have since been sharing their strong musical bond with audiences worldwide.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Benefit concert
Solvang Theaterfest presents Mat Kearney with special guest Atlas Genius from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd Street, Solvang.
Soft rocker Kearney has 2.5 million Spotify followers and is touring in support of his fifth album.
Atlas Genius is fronted by two brothers from Australia and had a huge hit in “Trojan.”
This is a benefit concert for the theater itself, so no outside food/beverage is permitted.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $45 and $105 (Golden Circle with post-show reception with the artist). For more information and tickets, visit solvangfestivaltheater.org or call 805-686-1789.