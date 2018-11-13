Judith and the Jazz Krewe and The Amigos Swing and Jazz band, both from the Central Coast, will be playing “Hot Swingin’ Jazz” at the Basin Street Regulars’ Sunday concert from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., on Sunday, Nov. 18. Jam session starts at 11 a.m. (Bring your instrument and join in.)
For more information, call 805-481-7840 or go to www.pismojazz.com. Email at: pismojazz@pismojazz.com. Funds from this event support jazz camp scholarships for area teens and young adults.
Judith and the Jazz Krewe:
United by a love for making music and an appetite for good times, this lively group of local musicians features vocalists Judith Bean, Del Gomes on reeds and piano, Jeff Cardinal on trumpet, Gary Thompson on tuba and vocals, Bill Fortin on guitar, electric bass and vocals, and Fernie Monreal on drums.
There's nothing this group likes better than to put a little bit of Mardi Gras in the soul of their listeners with some traditional and not-so-traditional tunes. The Krewe will put a smile on your face and a tap in your toe, as you travel with them down to New Orleans. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
The Amigos Jazz and Swing Band:
The Amigos are a local swing and jazz band that having been playing together for many years. Ray Macias, Jeff Cardinal and Frank Coop played music for the Rams Club (Retired Active Men). Frank was also playing in a praise band at St. Andrew church and the women’s group there asked him if they had a band that could play some country music for them. The three of them gave it a go and it went over quite well, so Ray suggested that they start a jazz band, which is how they became The 3 Amigos. Later, when Sandy joined them, The 3 Amigos + 1 was born.
The band is made up of local musicians who regularly play with the BSR jammers. Ray Macias has since died.
The members are now Frank Coop, lead guitar and leader; Jeff Cardinal, bass guitar, vocals and sound; Sandy Smallwood, vocals; Del Gomes, piano, clarinet and saxophone and Ken Heiges, drums.
The music is sweet and exciting, following the mix of sounds from the Standards, Swing & Jazz of the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. You will find the music danceable and will take you back to the good old days. They play for birthdays, weddings and events of all kinds. There is a plan to have a parasol parade at each of the two sets. More information is at Sandysmallwood.com