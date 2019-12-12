Sparkie was visiting the Unity Chapel of Light Church at 1165 Stubblefield Road in Orcutt.
The church had been called Unity Pyramid Chapel of Light in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The chapel resembles the shape of a pyramid with windows on the top.
The church’s website invites individuals to attend if they wish to renew or deepen their spiritual journey. More information is available at unitychapeloflight.org and Facebook.com/Unitychapeloflightsm.
Check back here next Friday to find out who won this contest and to see the next “Where’s Sparkie?” question.
Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. To see additional photos, go to www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”