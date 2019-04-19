Sparkie was visiting the Santa Maria Public Library, at 421 S. McClelland St.
It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday.
The library provides numerous resources for learning. It now also provides “tools to encourage that curiosity outside of the library building” through a Library of Things. Items available to borrow include a sewing machine, a ukulele, guitars, a karaoke machine, a keyboard, drums, a GoPro camera, a metal detector and telescopes.
The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library raises funds to support the library. Its eighth annual Painted Chair Raffle is upstairs in the Santa Maria Town Center until May 3. More than 40 chairs, quilts and other furniture items reflecting book themes will be given away. Hours to view are 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, except Easter Sunday.
For more information about the library, visit https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Friends of the Library can be reached at 805-925-7116.
Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. To see additional photos, visit Sparkie online at www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”