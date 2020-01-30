Where's Sparkie? Visiting Santa Maria's first park

Sparkie is visiting the City of Santa Maria’s first park.

In 1897, Amanda and Ezra Morrison sold a 4-acre site to the town for $300. It was held in trust until the town could incorporate.

The Ladies Literary Society, now known as the Minerva Club, planted trees, shrubs and flowers on the site. After the society had a water well installed that failed, they pushed to incorporate the town to secure a permanent water supply.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The park is on Pine Street between Morrison and Park avenues.

Which park is Sparkie visiting?

If you think you know, visit Sparkie’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post your guess and write about what the place means to you.

Sparkie would like readers to share their stories with each other to build deeper connections among area residents and visitors.

Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0