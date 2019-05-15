Sparkie was at Pioneer Park at 1150 W. Foster Rd. in Santa Maria.
Guided by Jim May, the park was developed as a joint project of the Santa Maria Valley Pioneer Association, the City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Public Airport District. A Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund grant helped create the park to preserve the only natural stand of California Coast oak trees in the city. Many volunteers donated time, materials and funds to develop the park.
There are numerous opportunities for recreation, including a large group barbecue area, a pavilion, a playground, a softball field, campgrounds and hiking trails. Dogs are allowed onleash.
An Orienteering & Geocache Practice Course has been placed in the park. It was created by Kiernan Quinonez as an Eagle Scout project. It helps teach map and compass skills as well as how to use GPS to unearth geocaches.
Find more information about the Pioneer Association at smvpioneerassociation.com and the park at www.cityofsantamaria.org.
Check back here next Friday to find out who won this contest and to see the next “Where’s Sparkie?” contest.
Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. To see additional photos, visit Sparkie online at www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”