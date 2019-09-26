Sparkie is visiting a special place for furkids on Skyway Drive in Orcutt.
This place describes itself as a lifestyle center “where you and your pet can escape from your busy life and spend quality, stress-free time together exploring our quality products and services.”
Dogs can stop by for a warm Petuccino drink or a tasty treat from the Beastro. Grooming is also available.
The business supports animals in local shelters through the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, which funds community education, spay and neuter programs and medical treatment of shelter animals.
Which pet store is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win $50 in Tupperware from The Tupperware Party Queen, Jo Ann Sarchet.
The winner of the last contest was Ena Steveley of Orcutt who won a $25 gift certificate from The Pup Stops Here, Pet Styling by Susan Wright located at All Valley Pet Hospital in Santa Maria.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”