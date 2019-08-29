Sparkie is shown participating in the Hoedown with the Hounds fundraiser put on by Altrusa International of Santa Maria for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Aug. 17.
Sparkie was happy to meet other dogs at this event and to walk down the runway while announcer Claire Sheehy talked about him. Sparkie won third place in the Most Cuddly and Best Bark categories in a contest where all dogs won something!
The event is held in a building owned by a large Santa Maria organization that is part of a national organization. People go there on Fridays for Cook Your Own, when Santa Maria-style barbecue is cooked over red oak.
Many organizations use the facility for their events, while members of the club have many of their own events there. Club members also put on an annual rodeo and parade in Santa Maria.
What facility is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift certificate from Mr. Poolman, 3395 W. Orcutt Road in Santa Maria. The winner of the last contest was Darlene Casey who won two tickets to a PCPA play.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”