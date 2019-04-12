Sparkie is visiting a public building in Santa Maria.
Construction of the 59,850-square-foot building was the city’s largest civic project. The two-story building is 49 feet tall and was opened on Aug. 23, 2008, taking over the functions of the building next door that was only half its size.
Activities and resources in this building include public lectures, storytelling, art displays, language learning, newspapers, computers, videos, magazines and books.
A friend’s group supports this building with an annual painted chair raffle at the Santa Maria Town Center, this year from April 13 to May 3.
Columnist Shirley Contreras hosts her monthly “Heart of the Valley” talks here.
What building is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter. (It’s okay to do an online search to find the answer.)
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift certificate from Rancho Nipomo BBQ & Cal-Mex, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”
The winner of last week’s contest was Felicity Ann Lazo, of Nipomo, who won two tickets to the PCPA play “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.”