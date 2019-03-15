Sparkie is visiting a 52-acre park in Solvang.
The entrance is through a castle arch. It is in Adobe Canyon and Adobe Creek runs through it. It has a skate park, a playground, tennis courts, group picnic areas and hiking trails. Dogs are allowed on leash.
There are a lot of oaks and open space, making it feel like you’re out in the country, instead of in town and right by Highway 246.
The county of Santa Barbara created the park in 1970 after obtaining the land from the Cornelius and Skytt families. The park became part of the city of Solvang when the city incorporated in 1985.
Which park is Sparkie visiting?
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win two tickets to the PCPA play “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.”
The winner of last week’s contest was Ann Walsh of Orcutt, who won two tickets to the PCPA play “The Wolves.”