Sparkie was at Rancho Nipomo BBQ & Deli & Gold Rush Cantina at 108 Cuyama Lane in Nipomo. The restaurant was founded in 2006 by Rich Cowell.
The casual dining restaurant serves tri-tip, barbecue pork ribs, burgers, pulled-pork sandwiches, vaquero tacos, burritos and more. It caters all around the Central Coast. The cantina serves 27 California beers on tap. It has five television screens.
Events are held at the restaurant and cantina. The next one is Nov. 24 when Lydia Pense & Cold Blood perform.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, visit ranchonipomobbq.com or at Facebook.com/RanchoNipomoBBQ.
Check back here next Friday to find out who won this contest and to see the next “Where’s Sparkie?” question. If you have a prize you’d like Sparkie to give away in exchange for a mention in this feature, please email wheressparkie@gmail.com.
Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. To see additional photos, go to www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”