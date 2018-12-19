On Dec. 11, Visit the Santa Ynez Valley board of directors, members and guests gathered at the newly-refurbished Skyview Motel in Los Alamos for the tourism organization’s Winter Reception, and its 2019 SYV Destination Guide Launch party. Halfway through the evening event, Shelby Sim, president/ CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley and Linda Johansen, board chairman, unveiled the cover of the 2019 Destination Guide, which is now available to the public.
The 2019 SYV Destination Guide, a local resource magazine that features things to do, what to see, eat and drink in the Santa Ynez Valley --comprised of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Ballard and Santa Ynez -- is published annually by Santa Barbara-based Griffin Publishing. It is set to reach more than half a million readers with a print run of 95,000 copies, targeting four distinct markets that include domestic and international travelers, as well as Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach residents.
“We are very proud of our 2019 Guide," said Sim. "It truly gives the reader a great expression of what the Santa Ynez Valley has to offer. In beauty, food, drink, and activities.”
For further information about about the 2019 Destination Guide, view the www.visitsyv.com website or contact Anna Ferguson-Sparks of Stiletto Marketing at info@stilettomarketing.com