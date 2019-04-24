{{featured_button_text}}
Hitchcock

Vintage Hitchcock

Orcutt Community Theater presents Vintage Hitchcock, a live radio play, in which spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

Performances are April 26-28 and May 3-5 at KleinDance Arts at the Skyway Center, 3546 Skyway Drive, Bldg 1. Suite A in Orcutt.

Tickets: General admission $15; Active military and students $10

orcuttcommunitytheater.com/shows

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0