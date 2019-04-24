Vintage Hitchcock
Orcutt Community Theater presents Vintage Hitchcock, a live radio play, in which spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
Performances are April 26-28 and May 3-5 at KleinDance Arts at the Skyway Center, 3546 Skyway Drive, Bldg 1. Suite A in Orcutt.
Tickets: General admission $15; Active military and students $10