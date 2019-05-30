{{featured_button_text}}
053019 Thunder from down under

Thunder From Down Under returns to the Chumash Casino Resort on June 21.

Back by popular demand, Thunder From Down Under, the Australian all-male dance revue, will return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. 

Thunder From Down Under has taken the Las Vegas Strip by storm ever since the show’s debut in 1993. Classified as “The PERFECT Girls’ Night Outback,” the men of Thunder From Down Under hit the stage with dynamic dance routines, provocative costumes, cheeky humor and their unforgettable chiseled abs.

As a fully interactive performance, Thunder From Down Under has become a popular source of entertainment for bachelorette parties and birthdays. The group has also been featured on “The Insider” with Heidi Klum, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in a bit with comic Kevin Nealon, “Access Hollywood” and NBC’s “Today.” Thunder From Down Under has also been awarded titles such as “Best Male Revue” and “Top 12 Sexiest Vegas Shows.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $19, $24 and $29 and available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

