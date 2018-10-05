Beer Fest
Try craft beer from local breweries, including Naughty Oak Brewing, Figueroa Mountain, SLO Brew, Central Coast Brewing, ManRock Brewing, Solvang Brewing, Firestone Walker, Tin City Cider, Telegraph Brewing, Rincon, and Captain Fatty's from Santa Barbara at the Third Annual Santa Maria Beer Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Elks Field, 622 S. McClelland St.
Santa Maria-style food truck fare from local favorites, including Lidos, Vaqueras' Authentic Mexican Food, Cool Hand Luke's Steakhouse/Saloon and That Guy BBQ and Catering will be featured, and A Slice of Templeton will also have home-style beef jerky products available for purchase.
There will be Beer pong, corn hole and other adult-oriented games.
This year's theme is "Reliving the '90s, and entertainment will be provided by '90s tribute band Flannel 101 as the headliner and local entertainer DJ Slick.
All event proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria's Kiwanis for Kids Foundation.
Tickets are $35 to $50 and can be purchased at https://nightout.com/events/santa-maria-beerfest-2018/tickets.