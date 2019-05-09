Santa Maria Civic Theatre finishes off its 60th season with a popular musical based on a wonderfully unlikely premise.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was based on the play “C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E” by Rebecca Feldman. Rachel Sheinkin's book won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical. She makes a good match for composer William Finn.
Finn mixes elements of traditional musical comedy – catchy, bouncy showstoppers and sentimental ballads – with a unique quirkiness. Finn's other work includes the “Marvin” musical trilogy: “In Trousers,” “March of the Falsettos” and “Falsettoland.” (The latter two were later combined into a single musical, “Falsettos.”)
The SMCT theater has been transformed into the cute school gymnasium (set uncredited) where the titular bee takes place.
Upon entering, audience members are asked if they want to participate. Potential spellers fill out a short form and receive brief instructions on what to do onstage. The chosen are announced early on by the bee's host, Rona Lisa Peretti (Lynda Mondragon). This adds an element of fun and spontaneity to the show.
The volunteers join the main cast of six middle school misfits, (played by adults).
“People think we're automatons,” the kids sing, “but that is exactly what we're not!”
Over the course of the bee, we discover each speller's struggles through introspective solos and flashbacks. It's like “A Chorus Line” combined with “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” filtered through Finn's signature weirdness.
Melody McCormick plays the abrasive, but ultimately sympathetic William Barfee. (“It's pronounced Bar-FAY!”) He spells with the help of his “Magic Foot” – using his foot to spell out the word on the floor – which gets its own dance number.
Leaf Coneybear (Jessica Rogers) thinks “I'm Not That Smart,” but competing in the bee might change his mind.
Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre (Jill Gibson) has political aspirations. Her two dads (Steven Equihua and J.R. Jones) aggressively push her to succeed. “America hates losers,” she's told.
“I Speak Six Languages,” sings Marcy Park (Maryann Montalbo), but her achievements haven't brought her happiness.
Chip Tolentino (Kyle Hawkins) was last year's winner, but now finds himself distracted.
In the show's funniest number, “Chip's Lament,” there's some mature humor about the onset of puberty. Hawkins puts a lot of verve into his comic frustration. Kids of that age, who are dealing with the same issues themselves, probably won't be shocked by this, but their parents might.
(There's also some relatively minor swearing in the play.)
Hawkins also takes the lead on the energetic group number “Pandemonium.”
In the most heart-tugging number, “The I Love You Song,” Olive Ostrovsky (Angelica Juenke) imagines what it would be like if her parents were there to support her.
The cast captures the enthusiasm and caprice of their adolescent characters. They're dressed in colorful, character-distinct costumes (uncredited), such as Barfee's conspicuously half-tucked-in shirt and Leaf's self-made superhero-costume.
The kids dread hearing the bell that signals they got a word wrong. We might root for any one of these kids to win, but we know that all but one of them must lose. Every eliminated contestant is aided by “comfort counselor” Mitch (Equihua), who is “serving out his community service.” He gives them a juice box and a hug.
Mondragon's Rona makes a perky and likable host. “The I Love You Song” also gives her and Equihua a chance to show their vocal chops as Olive's parents.
Jim Dahmen plays the unbalanced Vice-Principal Panch. When the kids are given their word, they can ask for it to be used in a sentence. Many of the show's laughs come from Dahmen's hilariously dry reading of the wacky examples.
Jaime Espinoza is a triple-threat as director, musical director and choreographer. SMCT has another winner with “Spelling Bee.”