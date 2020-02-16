The vanishing birds: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History opens new exhibit

A new exhibit, "Beneath a Wild Sky", on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s John and Peggy Maximus Gallery, reveals the tragic history of the passenger pigeon, the great auk, and other species lost or driven to the brink of extinction.
The exhibit features eight vignettes of lost species as seen from the perspective of early artists and naturalist Catesby, Wilson, and Audubon, and will be open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 3.
Maximus Gallery Curator Linda Miller first conceived an exhibition of America’s lost birds after reading the haunting conservation narrative Hope is the Thing with Feathers, by Christopher Cokinos.
“The challenge was finding the art to flesh out the story,” said Miller. “Some of these prints are over 250 years old, and they’re not easily found.”
When a rare opportunity arose in 2019 to acquire a scarce 1836 Audubon print featuring passenger pigeons, Miller jumped at the chance to assemble a complete exhibition.
“They witnessed these birds when they were abundant in the American wilderness,” Miller explained. “Their stories form a cautionary tale,” illustrating how humans have unwittingly exterminated species through habitat destruction, hunting, and the introduction of predators.
Birdwatching course leader for the Museum Rebecca Fagan Coulter says the opportunity to see these birds animated, hear their voices and understand for ourselves how they fit into nature, is all that we have left.
You have free articles remaining.
Through the month of May, residents can jump aboard an adventure-bound bus, and get away just for the day.
Referring to a recently restored 1838 Audubon engraving of a California condor prominently displayed in the gallery for the first time, Fagan said that she hopes the ongoing story of the bird will leave visitors with a sense of purpose.
“It shows that when government policy and interested people get together and try to save a species, it makes it possible that this one will make it, though it will require long-term management,” she said.
The California condor which is still listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has been the subject of a major recovery program by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
The Museum has been involved with efforts to save the species, which is shown in a timeline in the gallery foyer profiling the work of biologist and archivist SBMNH affiliate Jan Hamber, who has been active in efforts to save the condor since the 1970s.
Museum President and CEO Luke Swetland explained that the special exhibition serves as a reminder to us of those birds we have already lost, but it also shows where "our courageous actions have brought back other species from the brink of extinction."
"This museum plays a vitally important role in being a trusted scientific institution that invites visitors to consider our impacts on the natural world we share with all living things,” Swetland said. "To that end, data-driven advice from Cornell Lab of Ornithology is posted near the gallery entrance, sharing simple ways to help birds today, including making windows safer, keeping cats indoors, gardening with native plants, and reducing the use of pesticides and plastic."
For more information on the Maximus Gallery, visit sbnature.org/maximus.
Saturday, Feb. 15, will mark the 50-year anniversary of the opening of the Lompoc Museum, and museum leaders have planned a public party to commemorate the occasion.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.