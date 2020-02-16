The vanishing birds: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History opens new exhibit

Birdwatching course leader for the Museum Rebecca Fagan Coulter says the opportunity to see these birds animated, hear their voices and understand for ourselves how they fit into nature, is all that we have left.

Referring to a recently restored 1838 Audubon engraving of a California condor prominently displayed in the gallery for the first time, Fagan said that she hopes the ongoing story of the bird will leave visitors with a sense of purpose.

“It shows that when government policy and interested people get together and try to save a species, it makes it possible that this one will make it, though it will require long-term management,” she said.

The California condor which is still listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has been the subject of a major recovery program by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The Museum has been involved with efforts to save the species, which is shown in a timeline in the gallery foyer profiling the work of biologist and archivist SBMNH affiliate Jan Hamber, who has been active in efforts to save the condor since the 1970s.